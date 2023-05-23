Xbox / Focus Entertainment

Boltgun does have a tendency to toss you into one too many arena ambushes that force you to kill everything to progress. These can be fun and exciting as the game’s combat is very, very good. But they can also happen too frequently, and after a while, it started to feel like extra padding to make levels last a bit longer. I was also disappointed by how quickly the big open spaces of the early levels were replaced with corridors and hallways. It was still fun to explore and fight in these areas, but it did start to turn into a slog at times as I got lost and had to backtrack to escape or get more health and ammo in same-y looking rooms and tunnels.

Still, even when I was lost or stuck fighting waves of demons again in a big ambush arena, I was having a good time mowing down baddies with Boltgun’s satisfying, powerful weapons. If you can make it through a few of its excessive amount of ambushes and hallways, you’ll be rewarded with one of the best shooters of 2023 and one of my favorite games so far this year. Now to check online to see how many Warhammer games were announced in the time it took me to write this article.

Warhammer 40000: Boltgun is out now on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC.