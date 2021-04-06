There Are Too Many Warhammer Video Games

Back in 2016, Mike wrote a blog called “There Are Far Too Many Warhammer Games”. In 2021, things have only got worse.
Here is a list of every Warhammer game—both 40K and fantasy—I could find that has been released or announced since 2014, the same year Mike started counting from:
Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon (2014)
Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf (2014)
Warhammer 40,000: Carnage (2014)
Warhammer 40,000: Storm of Vengeance (2014)
Space Hulk Ascension (2014)
Blood Bowl Tablet (2014)
Warhammer 40,000: Regicide (2015)
The Horus Heresy: Drop Assault (2015)
Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch – Tyranid Invasion (2015)
Legacy of Dorn: Herald of Oblivion (2015)
Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade (2015)
Blood Bowl 2 (2015)
Mordheim: City of the Damned (2015)
Warhammer: The End Times - Vermintide (2015)
Blood Bowl: Kerrunch (2015)
Warhammer: Snotling Fling (2015)
Warhammer: Arcane Magic (2015)
Eisenhorn: Xenos (2016)
Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (2016)
Battlefleet Gothic: Leviathan (2016)
Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade (2016)
Talisman: The Horus Heresy (2016)
Space Hulk (2016)
Total War: Warhammer (2016)
Man O’ War Corsair (2016)
Space Hulk: Deathwing (2017)
The Horus Heresy: Battle of Tallarn (2017)
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III (2017)
Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach (2017)
Total War: Warhammer II (2017)
Warhammer Quest 2 (2017)
Mordheim: Warband Skirmish (2017)
Warhammer: Doomwheel (2017)
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr (2018)
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War (2018)
The Horus Heresy: Legions (2018)
Space Hulk: Tactics (2018)
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (2018)
Citadel Combat Cards (2018)
Warhammer: Vermintide II (2018)
Blood Bowl: Death Zone (2018)
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realm War (2018)
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions (2018)
Battlefleet Gothic: Armada II (2019)
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Prophecy (2019, which is technically an expansion to 2018's Martyr, but I’m counting it because it was standalone)
Warhammer: Chaosbane (2019)
Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest (2019)
The Horus Heresy: Betrayal at Calth (2020)
Necromunda: Underhive Wars (2020)
Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron (2020)
Aeronautica Imperialis: Flight Command (2020)
Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister (2020)
Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower (2020)
Warhammer Underworlds: Online (2020)
Adeptus Titanicus: Dominus (2021)
Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade (2021)
Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (2021)
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (2021)
Necromunda: Hired Gun (2021)
Warhammer: Odyssey (2021)
Blood Bowl 3 (2021)
Total War: Warhammer III (2021)
Total War Battles: WARHAMMER (2021)
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (2021)
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall (2021)
That is 65 games. In just seven years.
That is too many Warhammer games.
DISCUSSION
Also worth noting: they’ve shot right past (what I think was) the original goal of “give the license away for a song and get at least a few good games,” and reached “games with the license have such a bad rep fewer people are even trying them out.”
I mean, *I* like the Games Workshop IPs - but I gave up on these a while ago. Has anyone done the dirty work of sifting out the ones worth playing? Hit me up if there’s a list or something somewhere...