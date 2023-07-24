Diablo IV Twitch Streamer Starts Season With Permadeath After 50 Hours

Season 1 of Diablo IV is officially underway with tons of new content like an extensive battle pass, more enemy types, a unique questline, and more. But the threat of server disconnects, which can wipe out your whole character if you’re playing on hardcore mode, looms. And Twitch streamer wudijo was reminded of that danger when a dreaded—but brief—power outage murdered his Season 1 hardcore Rogue. This is part of the reason why players have been begging Activision Blizzard to offer an offline mode.

You might remember wudijo, a German Twitch streamer and YouTuber, from earlier this year. Months before Diablo IV dropped, he was already making a name for himself in the game’s community for basically soloing a world boss in a March open beta. He made headlines in other ways as well, becoming the first player to reach level 100 all by himself in the game’s hardcore mode and attempting one of Diablo IV’s toughest encounters only to die in the end. Now, he’s back with another bummer of a death as his nearly level 100 Rogue was sent to the Hall of Fallen Heroes when his July 21 livestream abruptly crashed.

An unfortunate way to lose a Diablo IV character

After streaming for nearly 24 hours on World Tier 4, the game’s hardest difficulty called “Torment,” wudijo entered a nightmare dungeon version of Dead Man’s Dredge. As the name suggests, nightmare dungeons are harder dungeon variants that become available in World Tier 3 after completing the main campaign and the first Capstone Dungeon. They provide greater rewards like more experience points, better loot, and heaps of gold, making them excellent farming opportunities if you’re looking for more of a challenge.

So, wudijo was in for a beating off the rip, but his rogue was doing tens of thousands of damage. In the midst of a tense battle with a mosh pit of ghouls and goblins, wudijo’s stream randomly cut to blue, then came back up after a few seconds. Once back, wudijo greeted the chat, logged back into the game, and was met with a message saying that his character was sent to the remembrance hall, a place to honor characters who’ve fallen in battle.

After some initial confusion about what happened and how he died, wudijo confirmed to his chatters (who were spamming “F” in the chat) that he lost power for about two seconds. This is what appears to have caused the unfortunate server disconnect which ultimately killed his character.

Wudijo tweeted on July 22 that he sunk almost 50 hours into his level 93 Rogue. He had fully completed the main campaign and had almost 43 million gold before he his untimely demise, and his on-screen stats suggest his character was killed by a revenant, an armor-clad, sword-wielding monster you’d typically find in dungeons around Sanctuary—though we know otherwise.

This is another example of Diablo IV’s server disconnects racking up a body count, as the predicament killed other hardcore characters this year. Though this disconnect was not Blizzard’s fault, it’s a reminder that without some sort of failsafe to prevent temporary blips from wiping hardcore characters, this can and will keep happening to players sinking dozens of hours into Diablo IV.

Kotaku reached out to Activision Blizzard and wudijo for comment.

This comes just as Activision Blizzard kicked off the Diablo IV’s first season with some important changes and upcoming fixes, particularly around the bad menu that’s been causing players to accidentally buy the battle pass. Things have been pretty rocky for the loot-grinding RPG as of late, with Activision Blizzard promising to address community concerns around player power.



