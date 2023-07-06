Diablo IV's First Season Brings New Eldritch Quests, Gear, And More

Blizzard has officially announced the details of the first season of its popular open-world action RPG, Diablo IV. The Season of the Malignant launches July 20 and will feature new quests, gear, powers, and Varshan the Consumed, a new boss just waiting to be killed and looted.



Released last month in June, Diablo IV is the latest entry in Blizzard’s popular and long-running demon-killin’ franchise. The game is mostly the same classic looting and dungeon-crawling action you’d expect from a Diablo game. And now, this already large game is growing a bit more as part of the upcoming first season: Season of the Malignant.

According to Blizzard’s official website, this first season of Diablo IV will focus on “a new form of Lilith’s corruption” that has apparently spread throughout the in-game world of Sanctuary. This new corruption has created nasty beasts known as Malignant Monsters aka Diablo IV enemies but covered in gross worms and tentacles. As always, it’s up to you (yes you, brave hero) to uncover the source of the corruption and harness its “twisted” power to help you fight back against this new corrupting evil.

Here’s a trailer announcing the new season.

Diablo IV | Season of the Malignant | Announce Trailer

As with many other live service games, like Fortnite, Diablo IV will feature a battle pass filled with free rewards and premium unlocks.



