So what exactly happened? Players can only speculate, but the main theory is that Quin69 was killed by a lightning strike during a storm. Normally he would have been safe within the protective bubble that appears while teleporting, but it’s possible the bubble despawned when the loading screen arose, while the lightning did not, killing his Druid before the teleportation was complete. The game claims Quin69 was killed by the environment, seeming to affirm that interpretation of events.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a Hardcore mode player die in the worst way possible. Souaïb “cArn” Hanaf was Diablo IV’s first player to reach level 100 in the permadeath mode, only to see his Barbarian eventually wiped out by a rogue server disconnect. Fortunately for him at least, he managed to win Blizzard’s Hardcore mode race before getting merc’d by in-game hijinks. It’s not yet clear if Quin69 will begin his climb anew. Though if he does eventually get to level 100 with a new character the victory might be all the sweeter.

          