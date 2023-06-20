Tfue

“My most important message is where I’m gonna go from here,” Tfue said. “Fuck man, it’s been a long fucking road, dude. I feel like I’m about to cry. I wouldn’t take anything back for the world. It’s just been fucking long, dude. I don’t know. It’s been eight years partnered [with Twitch]. I’ve been doing this since I was eight years old, content creating. I just need to go live my life. Shoutout to all my fucking fans and all the people who supported me along the way. Who knows if I’ll be back. Maybe, who knows. I just need time to get away. I feel like earlier in my gaming career I used gaming to escape from reality, and I feel like now I use reality to escape from fucking work, you know?”

What Tfue is talking about is not new. Streamers have frequently complained about the long hours it takes to reach partner status with Twitch, which comes with additional perks like extended videos-on-demand (VODs), channel customization options such as badges, and extra monetization features including ads. Some creators, like Hasan “Hasanabi” Piker, stream a few hundred hours a week to maintain their following and recognition on Twitch. It’s unsurprising that, with Twitch’s rather daunting expectations to reach and maintain partner status, creators across the platform might feel burned out. And it would appear that Tfue is the latest career to move on.

 