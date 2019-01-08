Joseph “Mango” Marquez, one of the “five gods” of Super Smash Bros. Melee, is on an unpaid vacation this week after Twitch banned his channel for allegedly drinking too much during a weekend stream and passing out.

Marquez shared the news on his Twitter account, tweeting out a screenshot of the email from Twitch letting him know why his channel was down. “Based on a review of your activity or content, we have issued a Community Guidelines strike on your account,” the email read in part. It cited “Dangerous consumption of drugs or alcohol” as the reason he was hit with a week-long suspension.

The incident in question occurred while Marquez was streaming Sunday night after watching the Philadelphia Eagles’ unexpected (and thrilling to me, personally) win over the Chicago Bears. It was a wild first-round play off game that ended 16-15 only after Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed a field goal attempt well within his maximum range in the final seconds of the game. Not only did he miss the field goal, but the ball struck the left upright and the cross bar before bouncing backwards onto the field. And only after Eagles’ coach Doug Pederson used the team’s last time out a split second before Parkey’s first attempt, which turned out to be good, to force a redo.

I’m retelling how the game ended not only because it still feels so good to re-live but also to try and accurately describe the context in which Marquez was getting completely shitfaced and supposedly passed out. Though his channel is currently inaccessible because of the ban, a short clip uploaded to YouTube shows the moment which allegedly violated Twitch’s community guidelines which prohibit destructive behavior, including “illegal or dangerous consumption of alcohol.”

While Marquez didn’t dispute drinking a lot that night, he did clarify on Twitter that his passing out was just a joke. “For the record..I didn’t pass out on stream.. I jokingly fell over to be funny because I wanted to take a break,” he tweeted. “Went downstairs to talk to my gf and came back and ended my stream.”



Marquez did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Kotaku about whether he had appealed the Twitch suspension or how much it was costing him. For lots of pro players in games like Smash Bros. Melee where the payouts aren’t as big as in other esports, streaming during the week can be an important way of making extra money. When asked about situation, a spokesperson for Twitch told Kotaku, “Out of respect for the privacy of our users, we don’t comment on terms of service violations.”



Marquez has still been playing Smash Bros. Ultimate, just not with anyone able to watch.

“Got my roy Luigi and falco to elite in case anyone cares,” he tweeted last night. “:( IM SO LONELYYYYYY I HAVE NOBODYYYYYYYY”