PS Plus Gets Another Banger In August

Lies of P keeps a great run of PS Plus games going

Lies of P is arguably one of the best Soulslikes since the Dark Souls games themselves. A spiritual successor to Bloodborne for those hopelessly waiting for an actual sequel, Lies of P leads the free PS Plus games for August, continuing the paid subscription service’s recent win streak.

South Korea-based studio NEOWIZ takes a grim, Belle Epoque-punk approach to the FromSoftware formula with clever level design, great boss fights, and a gear crafting system that adds a lot to play around and experiment with. The Overture DLC arrived earlier this summer and, after some difficulty nerfs, offers a meaty addition to the Pinocchio-infused journey. It’s far and away one of the best games added to Sony’s subscription service this generation.

Here are all of the free monthly PS Plus games for August 2025:

  • Lies of P | PS5, PS4
  • Day Z | PS4
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2 | PS4

In a rare boon to PS4 players, every game this month can be claimed for the last-gen hardware, which is over a decade old at this point. And don’t sleep on Day Z. The wilderness survival sim keeps getting new updates, with a new map added last year and another on the way in 2026.

The latest batch of games arrives during a recent hot streak for PS Plus as the service hits its 15-year milestone. Balatro in May, Destiny 2: The Final Shape in June, and Diablo IV in July. I hope that doesn’t mean another price hike is also on the way. Sony’s been raising the subscription cost in other countries this year and hinted that it could do the same globally in the not-too-distant future. It’s currently just under $7 a month for PS Plus Essential if you subscribe at the yearly rate.

