Hello! Today we discuss popping pimples, mispronounce Pikachu, learn more about Super Mario Maker 2 and watch Tidus from Final Fantasy X freak out. It’s Morning Checkpoint!

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Like most weeks, Kotaku was filled with some great stories. Here are a few of my favorites!

I will never understand the pleasure folks get from popping pimples, but I do love how enemies “pop” in Rage 2.

I’ve never encountered a pinball machine that was taller than me. Wow.

I wondered if that was an Easter Egg or if I was just mistaken. Glad to know my 90s movie knowledge is still accurate.

I really hope more studios start to figure out how to make games without crunching and destroying people. Games are great, amazing sometimes, but they ain’t worth people killing themselves for months straight.

Tweets!

I wish more games would let you just screw around in the background while cutscenes are playing out. Also, I had to double check his name four times while writing the headline. Tidus? Really? With a “D”?

I’m allergic to PickCawchew.

Silent Hill is weird enough that I don’t actually know which parts of this are fake, modded or real. I don’t want to know.

News





Some Good Comments

My favorite part was Pikachu yelling “Serenity now!” at Psyduck, implying that Seinfeld exists in the Pokemon universe. -kerrrrvin from “Dectective Pikachu Director Explains A Most Unexpected Easter Egg”

I caught this too and started thinking about what Seinfeld episodes would be like if Pokemon were running around. Maybe Jerry accidentally calls someone’s Raichu and Pikachu and doesn’t know how to apologize? Kramer starts making his own Pokeballs and selling them for cheap and they fail and people get mad? The hijinks would be endless.

This is what I found in the Wikia: “it is revealed that he was a wild life photographer. He had gone to Australia and searched for a mythological creature, but suddenly disappeared without a trace. When Jon, Garfield and Odie went looking for him, they had found him dressed as that creature. Lyman explained that he never contacted them, because there was no way he could. Lyman decided to stay in the jungle to protect the wildlife from poachers, but does promise to visit whenever he can.” -PsychoNun (Is actually a dude) from “Garfield, Only He’s A Nightmarish Monster Starring In A Gameboy Game”

The Garfield lore is surprisingly deep. I spent way too much time not long ago digging around the various Garfield wikis and forums. That little strip has a lot of history, callbacks, and characters.

Trailers & Videos You May Have Missed

This looks interesting. I need to see how it actually plays, but I’m excited to see more.

Really sad that unless matchmaking is added I’ll probably never play this raid.

Wait? This trailer came out a few days ago. Didn’t the game come out at least, what a few weeks ago? Maybe more? What is going on?

