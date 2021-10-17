One day, I’ll no longer walk this planet. I’ll be dust in history. But until then, I’ll be buying Resident Evil 4 over and over and over... Well, you get the idea. And now with a VR version of the classic game hitting Oculus Quest later this week, I’ll be buying it again.
I actually bought my Quest 2 after Capcom announced that RE4 was coming to the VR platform. I had been wanting to get a new VR headset and that was just the incentive I needed to quickly grab one of Amazon. This will now be the 5th or 6th or maybe even the 7th (!) time I’ve bought this game. I’ve lost count. I have a problem. Someone help.
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, October 18
- Farming Life | PC
- Summer in Trigue | PC
Tuesday, October 19
- Dying Light: Platinum Edition | Switch
- Youtubers Life 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Into the Pit | Xbox One, PC
- Inscryption | PC
- The Caligula Effect 2 | PS4, Switch
- War Mongrels | PC
- Angry Alligator | Switch
- Duo Zombies | Switch
- Regency Solitaire | Switch
- Undying | PC
- Escape Simulator | PC, Mac
- Dead Estate | PC
- Bunhouse | PC
Wednesday, October 20
- Spectacular Sparky | Switch, PC
- Corpse Party | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Silver Chains | Xbox One
- Energy Cycle | Xbox Series X/S
- Sheepo | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Klang 2 | PC
- They Always Run | PC
- Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again | Xbox One
- BATS: Bloodsuckers Anti-Terror Squad | Switch
- JARS | Switch
- Crazy Gravity | Switch
- Himno - The Silent Melody | PC
- ELYON | PC
- They Always Run | PC
- Gravewood High | PC
Thursday, October 21
- Resident Evil 4 VR | Oculus Quest
- Echo Generation | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Disciples: Liberation | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Evertried | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Skul: The Hero Slayer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Monomals | Switch
- Toy Soldiers HD | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tandem: A Tale of Shadows | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend | PC
- Endocrisis | Switch
- Sakura Nova | Switch
- Howling Village: Echoes | Switch
- Yumeiri | Switch
- Cards of the Dead | Switch
- Growbot | PC, Mac
- Spire of Sorcery | PC
- Sword and Fairy 7 | PC
Friday, October 22
- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- My Friend Peppa Pig | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Murder Diaries 2 | Xbox One
- City Stunt Driver | Switch
- Reminiscence in the Night | Switch
- Pro Flight Simulator | Switch
- Demon Hunter: Riddles of Light | Switch
- Minigolf Adventure | Switch
- Hourglass | PC
- Alisa | PC, Mac
