After what feels like years of beta and alpha testing, Amazon’s first (successful) game is out later this week. New World is a new MMORPG hitting PC this Tuesday, September 28.



I’m in catch-up mode this heading into October. My goal is to get caught up on some games I’ve missed so far, starting with Kena on PS5. Then after that, I’ll hopefully be ready for the small avalanche of big games later this year. That’s of course followed by a huge hurricane of big releases in early 2022. I’ll try to prepare for that deluge of games. But I don’t think I’ll ever be ready for all of that.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, September 27

NYKRA | PC

Peachleaf Pirates | PC

Festival Tycoon | PC

Tuesday, September 28

Ghostrunner | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

AWAY: The Survival Series | PS5, PS4, PC

Chernobylite | PS4, Xbox One

Lemnis Gate | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

New World | PC

NEO: The World Ends With You | PC

Harvest Moon: One World | Xbox One

Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot-The First Cases | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

| PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac ConnecTank | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Knockout Home Fitness | Switch

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye | PS4, Xbox One, PC

In Sound Mind | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

KeyWe | PS5, PS4

Steel Assault | Switch, PC

Dandy Ace | Xbox One, Switch

Alchemic Cutie | Xbox One

G-DARIUS HD | Switch

Warp Frontier | Switch

Antonball Deluxe | Switch

UnMetal | Switch, PC

Fantasy Friends: Under the Sea | Switch

Concordia: Digital Edition | PC

Wednesday, September 29

Centipede: Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Skeletal Avenger | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

A Juggler’s Tale | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Creepy Tales | Xbox One

DroneRidge | Switch

Meteoroids 3D | Switch

DAP | PC

Math Classroom Challenge | Switch

MADNESS: Project Nexus | PC

Thursday, September 30

Darksiders III | Switch

AlphaLink | Xbox One

Astria Ascending | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Last Friend | Switch, PC

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Toy Soldiers HD | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Mary Skelter Finale | PS4, Switch

Melty Blood: Type Lumina | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Aeon Drive | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Unsighted | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Hot Wheels Unleashed | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

ExZeus: The Complete Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Demon Skin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Imposter Factory | PC, Mac

Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher - Console Edition | Xbox One

Rogue Lords | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Eternal Cylinder | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Industria | PC

eFootball 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife | Switch, PC

Asdivine Saga | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Space Revenge | PC

Xuan Yuan Sword VII | PS4, Xbox One

Bubble Bobble 4: Friends: The Baron is Back! | PC

The Card Battle: Eternal Destiny | Switch

Road Racing: Highway Car Chase | Switch

COTTOn 2 - Saturn Tribute | Switch

BARRICADEZ ReVisted | Switch

Mini Car Racing | Switch

Ronister Adventure | Switch

Bonfire Peaks | Switch

Prepare The First RPG Village ~ The Adventures of Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game Series ~ | Switch

Ludo XXL | Switch

Gearshifters | Switch

Guardian Force - Saturn Tribute | Switch

Friday, October 1