After what feels like years of beta and alpha testing, Amazon’s first (successful) game is out later this week. New World is a new MMORPG hitting PC this Tuesday, September 28.
I’m in catch-up mode this heading into October. My goal is to get caught up on some games I’ve missed so far, starting with Kena on PS5. Then after that, I’ll hopefully be ready for the small avalanche of big games later this year. That’s of course followed by a huge hurricane of big releases in early 2022. I’ll try to prepare for that deluge of games. But I don’t think I’ll ever be ready for all of that.
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, September 27
- NYKRA | PC
- Peachleaf Pirates | PC
- Festival Tycoon | PC
Tuesday, September 28
- Ghostrunner | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- AWAY: The Survival Series | PS5, PS4, PC
- Chernobylite | PS4, Xbox One
- Lemnis Gate | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- New World | PC
- NEO: The World Ends With You | PC
- Harvest Moon: One World | Xbox One
- Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot-The First Cases | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- ConnecTank | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Knockout Home Fitness | Switch
- Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- In Sound Mind | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- KeyWe | PS5, PS4
- Steel Assault | Switch, PC
- Dandy Ace | Xbox One, Switch
- Alchemic Cutie | Xbox One
- G-DARIUS HD | Switch
- Warp Frontier | Switch
- Antonball Deluxe | Switch
- UnMetal | Switch, PC
- Fantasy Friends: Under the Sea | Switch
- Concordia: Digital Edition | PC
Wednesday, September 29
- Centipede: Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Skeletal Avenger | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- A Juggler’s Tale | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Creepy Tales | Xbox One
- DroneRidge | Switch
- Meteoroids 3D | Switch
- DAP | PC
- Math Classroom Challenge | Switch
- MADNESS: Project Nexus | PC
Thursday, September 30
- Darksiders III | Switch
- AlphaLink | Xbox One
- Astria Ascending | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Last Friend | Switch, PC
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Toy Soldiers HD | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Mary Skelter Finale | PS4, Switch
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Aeon Drive | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Unsighted | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Hot Wheels Unleashed | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- ExZeus: The Complete Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Demon Skin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Imposter Factory | PC, Mac
- Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher - Console Edition | Xbox One
- Rogue Lords | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Eternal Cylinder | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Industria | PC
- eFootball 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Death’s Gambit: Afterlife | Switch, PC
- Asdivine Saga | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Space Revenge | PC
- Xuan Yuan Sword VII | PS4, Xbox One
- Bubble Bobble 4: Friends: The Baron is Back! | PC
- The Card Battle: Eternal Destiny | Switch
- Road Racing: Highway Car Chase | Switch
- COTTOn 2 - Saturn Tribute | Switch
- BARRICADEZ ReVisted | Switch
- Mini Car Racing | Switch
- Ronister Adventure | Switch
- Bonfire Peaks | Switch
- Prepare The First RPG Village ~ The Adventures of Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game Series ~ | Switch
- Ludo XXL | Switch
- Gearshifters | Switch
- Guardian Force - Saturn Tribute | Switch
Friday, October 1
- FIFA 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
- Phoenix Point | PS4, Xbox One
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers | Switch
- Colsword | Switch
- Survival Z | Switch
- Arvita | PC
