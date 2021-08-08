After a bit of wait, one of 2020's best games finally hits more platforms. Hades is out this week on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Advertisement

Maybe, I’ll try playing Hades again. But probably not. Nothing against that game, it looks great and feels good to play. I just find roguelikes tedious and annoying. Please don’t yell at me too much. Instead I expect I’ll finally finish up The Ascent this week. That’s a game that I didn’t expect to care about at all, but now I’m hooked. Cool shit. Wish the map was better though.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, August 9

I Am Dead | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

City of Gangsters | PC

Tuesday, August 10

Ever Forward | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Button City | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle | Switch

Super Hiking League DX | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Godfall | PS4

Untitled Darkness | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Black Book | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Action Arcade Wrestling | PS4, Xbox One

Lawn Mowing Simulator | Xbox Series X/S, PC

Mech Armada | PC

Carrier Command 2 | PC, Mac

Patron | PC

Atrio: The Dark Wild | PC

Wednesday, August 11

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 | PC

Dwarrows | PS4, Xbox One

Crimson Spires | Switch

Seed of Life | PC

Glitchpunk | PC

Thursday, August 12

The Plane Effect | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Faraday Protocol | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Foreclosed | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Tetragon | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Art of Rally | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Non- The First Warp | PC, Mac

Fire Tonight | Switch, PC, Mac

The Amazing American Circus | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Naraka: Bladepoint | PC

Love Esquire | Switch

Poker Champion: Texas Hold’Em | Switch

Fhtagn! - Tales of Creeping Madness | Switch

Dinosaur Fossil Puzzle | Switch

One Deck Dungeon | Switch

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins | Switch

Friday, August 13

Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story | Xbox One, Switch

Hades | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four | Xbox One, Switch

PAW Patrol The Movie : Adventure City Calls | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Fort Triumph | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

WitchSpring3 Re:Fine - The Story of Eirudy | Switch

Scrap Garden | Switch

Sudoku Classic | Switch

.cat Milk | Switch

Barry The Bunny | Switch

Living Together With Fox Demon | PC

Saturday, August 14