After a bit of wait, one of 2020's best games finally hits more platforms. Hades is out this week on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.
Maybe, I’ll try playing Hades again. But probably not. Nothing against that game, it looks great and feels good to play. I just find roguelikes tedious and annoying. Please don’t yell at me too much. Instead I expect I’ll finally finish up The Ascent this week. That’s a game that I didn’t expect to care about at all, but now I’m hooked. Cool shit. Wish the map was better though.
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, August 9
- I Am Dead | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- City of Gangsters | PC
Tuesday, August 10
- Ever Forward | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Button City | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle | Switch
- Super Hiking League DX | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Godfall | PS4
- Untitled Darkness | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Black Book | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Action Arcade Wrestling | PS4, Xbox One
- Lawn Mowing Simulator | Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Mech Armada | PC
- Carrier Command 2 | PC, Mac
- Patron | PC
- Atrio: The Dark Wild | PC
Wednesday, August 11
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 | PC
- Dwarrows | PS4, Xbox One
- Crimson Spires | Switch
- Seed of Life | PC
- Glitchpunk | PC
Thursday, August 12
- The Plane Effect | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Faraday Protocol | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Foreclosed | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tetragon | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Art of Rally | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Non- The First Warp | PC, Mac
- Fire Tonight | Switch, PC, Mac
- The Amazing American Circus | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Naraka: Bladepoint | PC
- Love Esquire | Switch
- Poker Champion: Texas Hold’Em | Switch
- Fhtagn! - Tales of Creeping Madness | Switch
- Dinosaur Fossil Puzzle | Switch
- One Deck Dungeon | Switch
- Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins | Switch
Friday, August 13
- Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story | Xbox One, Switch
- Hades | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four | Xbox One, Switch
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Fort Triumph | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- WitchSpring3 Re:Fine - The Story of Eirudy | Switch
- Scrap Garden | Switch
- Sudoku Classic | Switch
- .cat Milk | Switch
- Barry The Bunny | Switch
- Living Together With Fox Demon | PC
Saturday, August 14
- Chasing Tails - A Promise in the Snow- | PC, Mac
