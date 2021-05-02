The Week In Games: Resident Evil Village Is Almost Here

Image : Capcom

This week get ready to creep around scary, dilapidated houses searching for green herb and bullets, because Resident Evil Village is out on May 7 for basically every platform.



Advertisement

I skipped the demos for Resident Evil Village. I’m going in mostly blind and I’m excited. I’m ready to sink away for a week into a Resident Evil game. That sounds wonderful. May 7 can’t get here soon enough! There are also other games coming out, I guess...

Besides Resident Evil Village other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Tuesday, May 3



Sprits of Xanadu | Switch

Wednesday, May 4

The Colonists | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Dragon Quest Builders 2 | Xbox One

Thursday, May 5

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | PS4

Dull Grey | Xbox One

Almighty: Kill Your Gods | PC

Distant Kingdoms | PC

Infernal Radiation | Switch

Boris The Rocket | Switch

Save Me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition | Switch

2in1 - Application Driver and Serial Killer/Sniper | Switch

Friday, May 6

Raiden IV x Mikado | Switch

Skate City | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | Switch

Farm Manager 2021 | PC

CyberHive | Switch

Beach Bounce Remastered | Switch

Techno Tanks | Switch

Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition | Switch

My Little Fast Food Booth | Switch

Saturday, May 7

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | Xbox One, PC

Chroma Quaternion | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Resident Evil Village | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia

Flowing Lights | Xbox One

Papetura | PC, Mac

The Invisible Hand | PC

Patch Quest | PC

Total Arcade Racing | Switch

Blink: Rogues

C14 Dating | Switch

Ninja Epic Adventure | Switch

Super Disc Soccer | Switch

Sweets Swap | Switch

Sunday, May 8