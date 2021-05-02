Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Resident Evil Village Is Almost Here

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: Resident Evil Village Is Almost Here
Image: Capcom

This week get ready to creep around scary, dilapidated houses searching for green herb and bullets, because Resident Evil Village is out on May 7 for basically every platform.

I skipped the demos for Resident Evil Village. I’m going in mostly blind and I’m excited. I’m ready to sink away for a week into a Resident Evil game. That sounds wonderful. May 7 can’t get here soon enough! There are also other games coming out, I guess...

Besides Resident Evil Village other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Tuesday, May 3

  • Sprits of Xanadu | Switch

Wednesday, May 4

  • The Colonists | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 | Xbox One

Thursday, May 5

  • Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | PS4
  • Dull Grey | Xbox One
  • Almighty: Kill Your Gods | PC
  • Distant Kingdoms | PC
  • Infernal Radiation | Switch
  • Boris The Rocket | Switch
  • Save Me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition | Switch
  • 2in1 - Application Driver and Serial Killer/Sniper | Switch

Friday, May 6

  • Raiden IV x Mikado | Switch
  • Skate City | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | Switch
  • Farm Manager 2021 | PC
  • CyberHive | Switch
  • Beach Bounce Remastered | Switch
  • Techno Tanks | Switch
  • Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition | Switch
  • My Little Fast Food Booth | Switch

Saturday, May 7

  • Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | Xbox One, PC
  • Chroma Quaternion | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Resident Evil Village | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
  • Flowing Lights | Xbox One
  • Papetura | PC, Mac
  • The Invisible Hand | PC
  • Patch Quest | PC
  • Total Arcade Racing | Switch
  • Blink: Rogues
  • C14 Dating | Switch
  • Ninja Epic Adventure | Switch
  • Super Disc Soccer | Switch
  • Sweets Swap | Switch

Sunday, May 8

  • Olympic Basketball | Switch
