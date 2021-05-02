The Week In Games: Resident Evil Village Is Almost Here

This week get ready to creep around scary, dilapidated houses searching for green herb and bullets, because Resident Evil Village is out on May 7 for basically every platform.
Advertisement
I skipped the demos for Resident Evil Village. I’m going in mostly blind and I’m excited. I’m ready to sink away for a week into a Resident Evil game. That sounds wonderful. May 7 can’t get here soon enough! There are also other games coming out, I guess...
Besides Resident Evil Village other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Tuesday, May 3
- Sprits of Xanadu | Switch
Wednesday, May 4
- The Colonists | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 | Xbox One
Thursday, May 5
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | PS4
- Dull Grey | Xbox One
- Almighty: Kill Your Gods | PC
- Distant Kingdoms | PC
- Infernal Radiation | Switch
- Boris The Rocket | Switch
- Save Me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition | Switch
- 2in1 - Application Driver and Serial Killer/Sniper | Switch
Friday, May 6
- Raiden IV x Mikado | Switch
- Skate City | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | Switch
- Farm Manager 2021 | PC
- CyberHive | Switch
- Beach Bounce Remastered | Switch
- Techno Tanks | Switch
- Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition | Switch
- My Little Fast Food Booth | Switch
Saturday, May 7
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | Xbox One, PC
- Chroma Quaternion | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Resident Evil Village | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
- Flowing Lights | Xbox One
- Papetura | PC, Mac
- The Invisible Hand | PC
- Patch Quest | PC
- Total Arcade Racing | Switch
- Blink: Rogues
- C14 Dating | Switch
- Ninja Epic Adventure | Switch
- Super Disc Soccer | Switch
- Sweets Swap | Switch
Sunday, May 8
- Olympic Basketball | Switch
DISCUSSION