A wide variety of games, both big and small, are out this week across everything from PS5 to Switch to Mac. Possibly the biggest and most interesting release is the next-gen console ports of Crusader Kings III. Ve ry curious to see how that plays on a TV with a controller!

Advertisement

I’m personally okay with this week not having anything that I want to or have to play. I’m still wrapping Horizon: Forbidden West, just started Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origins, and eventually—once the servers are working again—I’ll be playing Wonderlands too. So I’m good on games at the moment. Let’s stop releasing them for a few weeks while I catch up. Thanks!

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:



Monday, March 28

Game Dev Story | PC

Dungeon Village | PC

CROWZ | PC

Tuesday, March 29

Crusader Kings III | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Crystar | Switch

Ikai | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

In Nightmare | PS5, PS4

Pure Crosswords | Switch

Elder Scrolls Online: Ascending Tide | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, Ps4

| Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, Ps4 Vengeful Heart | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

WRC 10 The Official Game | Switch

Abermore | PC

Forward: Escape the Fold | PC, Mac

TFC: The Fertile Crescent | PC, Mac

Jitsu Squad | PC

Patrick’s Parabox | PC, Mac

Wednesday, March 30

Agent Intercept | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Catie in Meowland | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Death Stranding Director’s Cut | PC

Escape First | PS4

Richy’s Nightmare | Switch

Shattered - Tale of the Forgotten King | PS4, Switch, PC

Take Off - The Flight Simulator | Switch

G-Darius HD | PC

Stardom 3 | PC

Thursday, March 31

Broken Pipe | Switch

Coromon | Switch, PC

Cosmonious High | PC

COSPLAY LOVE! : Enchanted Princess | Switch, PC

Cricket 22 | Switch

FixFox | PC

Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha | PS4

Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between | Switch, PC

Marble Maid | Switch

Moss: Book II | PS4

Princess Farmer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Real Heroes: Firefighter HD | Xbox One

Red Wings: American Aces | Switch, PC

Starship Troopers - Terran Command | PC

Tropico 6 - Next-Gen Edition | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Weird West | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Whisper Trip | Xbox One

Midnight Ghost Hunt | PC

Friday, April 1

Dieselpunk Wars | Switch

Flat Kingdom Paper’s Cut Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch Rotund Rebound | PC

Super Cyborg | Xbox One

tERRORbane | Switch, PC

Wizard Mike | Switch

Saturday, April 2