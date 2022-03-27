A wide variety of games, both big and small, are out this week across everything from PS5 to Switch to Mac. Possibly the biggest and most interesting release is the next-gen console ports of Crusader Kings III. Very curious to see how that plays on a TV with a controller!
I’m personally okay with this week not having anything that I want to or have to play. I’m still wrapping Horizon: Forbidden West, just started Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origins, and eventually—once the servers are working again—I’ll be playing Wonderlands too. So I’m good on games at the moment. Let’s stop releasing them for a few weeks while I catch up. Thanks!
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, March 28
- Game Dev Story | PC
- Dungeon Village | PC
- CROWZ | PC
Tuesday, March 29
- Crusader Kings III | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Crystar | Switch
- Ikai | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- In Nightmare | PS5, PS4
- Pure Crosswords | Switch
- Elder Scrolls Online: Ascending Tide | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, Ps4
- Vengeful Heart | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- WRC 10 The Official Game | Switch
- Abermore | PC
- Forward: Escape the Fold | PC, Mac
- TFC: The Fertile Crescent | PC, Mac
- Jitsu Squad | PC
- Patrick’s Parabox | PC, Mac
Wednesday, March 30
- Agent Intercept | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Catie in Meowland | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut | PC
- Escape First | PS4
- Richy’s Nightmare | Switch
- Shattered - Tale of the Forgotten King | PS4, Switch, PC
- Take Off - The Flight Simulator | Switch
- G-Darius HD | PC
- Stardom 3 | PC
Thursday, March 31
- Broken Pipe | Switch
- Coromon | Switch, PC
- Cosmonious High | PC
- COSPLAY LOVE! : Enchanted Princess | Switch, PC
- Cricket 22 | Switch
- FixFox | PC
- Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha | PS4
- Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between | Switch, PC
- Marble Maid | Switch
- Moss: Book II | PS4
- Princess Farmer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Real Heroes: Firefighter HD | Xbox One
- Red Wings: American Aces | Switch, PC
- Starship Troopers - Terran Command | PC
- Tropico 6 - Next-Gen Edition | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Weird West | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Whisper Trip | Xbox One
- Midnight Ghost Hunt | PC
Friday, April 1
- Dieselpunk Wars | Switch
- Flat Kingdom Paper’s Cut Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Rotund Rebound | PC
- Super Cyborg | Xbox One
- tERRORbane | Switch, PC
- Wizard Mike | Switch
Saturday, April 2
- Aaron - The Little Detective | Switch
- Chubby Cat | Switch
- Super Clown: Lost Diamonds | Switch