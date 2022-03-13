...and I’m back. Well, that was a wild time away. Anyway, it seems games decided to stop coming out while I was gone. Now that I’m back look at all the stuff coming out this week!



It’s wild to think that in a few days I’ll be moving on to a new console generation with Grand Theft Auto Online and GTA V. Next year will mark a decade since the game first came out and it shows no signs of ending anytime soon. While I’m excited to see what the future of GTA Online is on new consoles, I’m also ready to move on. But, for now, back to Los Santos I go. Again.

Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:

Monday, March 14

Capybara Spa | PC

Hyperbolica | PC

Tuesday, March 15

Grand Theft Auto V / GTA Online | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Dawn of the Monsters | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Phantom Breaker: Omnia | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Cruel King and the Great Hero | PS4, Switch

Five Night At Freddy’s: Security Breach | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Aethernaut | PC

Wednesday, March 16

Paradise Killer | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Tunic | Xbox One, PC, Mac

Office Management 101 | PC

Spirit of the Island | PC

Thursday, March 17

Dark Deity | Switch

Shredders | Xbox Series X/S, PC

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax | PS4, Switch, PC

Gal Gun: Double Peace | Switch

Monster Energy Supercross 5 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

ANNO: Mutationem | PS5, PS4, PC

Curious Expedition 2 | PS4, Xbox One

WRC 10 | Switch

Onde | PC

This Means Warp | PC

Friday, March 18