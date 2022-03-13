...and I’m back. Well, that was a wild time away. Anyway, it seems games decided to stop coming out while I was gone. Now that I’m back look at all the stuff coming out this week!
It’s wild to think that in a few days I’ll be moving on to a new console generation with Grand Theft Auto Online and GTA V. Next year will mark a decade since the game first came out and it shows no signs of ending anytime soon. While I’m excited to see what the future of GTA Online is on new consoles, I’m also ready to move on. But, for now, back to Los Santos I go. Again.
Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:
Monday, March 14
- Capybara Spa | PC
- Hyperbolica | PC
Tuesday, March 15
- Grand Theft Auto V / GTA Online | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Dawn of the Monsters | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Phantom Breaker: Omnia | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero | PS4, Switch
- Five Night At Freddy’s: Security Breach | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Aethernaut | PC
Wednesday, March 16
- Paradise Killer | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Tunic | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Office Management 101 | PC
- Spirit of the Island | PC
Thursday, March 17
- Dark Deity | Switch
- Shredders | Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax | PS4, Switch, PC
- Gal Gun: Double Peace | Switch
- Monster Energy Supercross 5 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- ANNO: Mutationem | PS5, PS4, PC
- Curious Expedition 2 | PS4, Xbox One
- WRC 10 | Switch
- Onde | PC
- This Means Warp | PC
Friday, March 18
- Who Pressed Mute On Uncle Marcus? | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Syberia: The World Before | PC
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins|PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass | Switch