For at least the last few months or more I’ve been dreading this week. As someone who is excited to check out Ghostwire: Tokyo, play my first Kirby game and enjoy some more co-op action in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, I’m sort of screwed. All of those games (and more!) come out this week on March 25.
I’m almost done with Horizon: Forbidden West, a game that basically seems to never end. It’s fun, I like it a lot. It’s very pretty and cool. But also... please, stop shoving more content into my face. I’m so tired. And I have more games to play. Shit, I need to get back to Destiny 2's latest season too. Someone, invent a time machine!
Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:
Monday, March 21
- Itorah | PC
Tuesday, March 22
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Rune Factory 5 | Switch
- A Place for the Unwilling | Switch
- Kraken Academy!! | Xbox, Switch
- Tempest 4000 | Switch
Wednesday, March 23
- APFTU | Xbox One, PC
- Richy’s Nightmares | Xbox One, PS4
- Bunny Memory | Switch
- Chippy | Switch
- A Place for the Unwilling | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Animal Shelter | PC
- The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved The World | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor | Xbox One, PS4, Switch
- Shattered Pixel Dungeon | PC, Mac
Thursday, March 24
- A Memoir Blue | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Relayer | PS5, PS4
- The Ascent | PS5, PS4
- Expedition Zero | PC
- Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia
- Norco | PC
- Pusheep | PC
- Super Nanaru | Switch, PC
- The Lost and the Wicked | PC
- Smart Factory Tycoon | PC
- The Planet Crafter | PC
Friday, March 25
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land | Switch
- Andro Dunos 2 | PS4, Switch, PC
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Ghostwire Tokyo | PS5, PC
- Aery - Calm Mind 2 | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- BouncyBoi in Puzzle Land | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tunche | PS4
- Devastator | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Mr.Prepper | PS5, PS4
- Taqoban | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch
