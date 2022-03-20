For at least the last few months or more I’ve been dreading this week. As someone who is excited to check out Ghostwire: Tokyo, play my first Kirby game and enjoy some more co-op action in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, I’m sort of screwed. All of those games (and more!) come out this week on March 25.

I’m almost done with Horizon: Forbidden West, a game that basically seems to never end. It’s fun, I like it a lot. It’s very pretty and cool. But also... please, stop shoving more content into my face. I’m so tired. And I have more games to play. Shit, I need to get back to Destiny 2's latest season too. Someone, invent a time machine!

Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:

Monday, March 21

Itorah | PC

Tuesday, March 22

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Rune Factory 5 | Switch

A Place for the Unwilling | Switch

Kraken Academy!! | Xbox, Switch

Tempest 4000 | Switch

Wednesday, March 23

APFTU | Xbox One, PC

Richy’s Nightmares | Xbox One, PS4

Bunny Memory | Switch

Chippy | Switch

A Place for the Unwilling | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Animal Shelter | PC

The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved The World | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor | Xbox One, PS4, Switch

Shattered Pixel Dungeon | PC, Mac

Thursday, March 24

A Memoir Blue | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Relayer | PS5, PS4

The Ascent | PS5, PS4

Expedition Zero | PC

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia

Norco | PC

Pusheep | PC

Super Nanaru | Switch, PC

The Lost and the Wicked | PC

Smart Factory Tycoon | PC

The Planet Crafter | PC

Friday, March 25

Kirby and the Forgotten Land | Switch

Andro Dunos 2 | PS4, Switch, PC

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Ghostwire Tokyo | PS5, PC

Aery - Calm Mind 2 | Xbox One, Switch, PC

BouncyBoi in Puzzle Land | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Tunche | PS4

Devastator | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Mr.Prepper | PS5, PS4

Taqoban | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch

