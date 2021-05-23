The Week In Games: Biomutant Is Almost Here

Image : THQ Nordic

Open-world RPG Biomutant is out this week on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Biomutant was first revealed back in 2017. A lot has happened since then, but finally, after some radio silence had folks worried about its fate, Biomutant is almost here. For those looking to play Saint’s Row: The Third again, it’s out on PS5 and Xbox Series X later this week too. (I’m one of those people.)

Besides Biomutant and Saint’s Row, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, May 24

Eat Your Letters | Switch

Tuesday, May 25

King of Seas | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster | PS4, Switch, PC

Capcom Arcade Stadium | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Saint’s Row: The Third Remastered | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Erica | PC

Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife | PC

Biomutant | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Maneater | Switch, PC (Steam release)

Very Very Valet | Switch

Strangeland | PC

Wednesday, May 26

Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards | Switch, PC

REKT! High Octane Stunts | Xbox One

Maid of Sker | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Mutazione | Xbox One, Switch

Pecaminosa | PC

Skittles | Switch

Castle Flipper | PC

Thursday, May 27

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Crying Suns | Switch

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | PS4, Switch, PC

Super Bomberman R Online | PS4, Switch, PC

Solasta: Crown of the Magister | PC

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Eight Dragons | Switch

Connect Color Dots: Fun Water Flow Pipe Line Art Puzzle Game | Switch

Horse Club Adventures | Switch

Weaving Tides | Switch

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | Switch

Sumire | Switch

Crying Suns | Switch

32 Secs | Switch

Mini Car Racing | Switch

Kontrakt | Switch

Spy Alarm | Switch

Cape’s Escape Game 2.5th Room | Switch

O—-O | Switch

Fishing Fighters | Switch

The Longest Road On Earth | PC

Friday, May 28

Port Royale 4 | Switch

Eagle Island | Xbox One

Song of Horror | PS4, Xbox One

Eight Dragons | Xbox One

Trenga Unlimited | Xbox One, PC

Crossbow Crusade | Xbox One, Switch

Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale | Xbox One

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World | PS4, Switch

7 Years From Now | Switch, PC

Beautiful Desolation | PS4, Switch

Super Arcade Soccer 2021 | Xbox One

SRX: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, PC

World’s End Club | Switch

Color Dots Connect | Switch

Regina & Mac World | Switch

A Little Lily Princess | Switch

LOVE- A Puzzle Box Filled With Stories | Switch

Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset | Switch

Route Me Mail and Delivery Co | Switch

Saturday, May 29

Off And On Again | Switch

Stray Cats Doors2 | Switch

Strike Daz Cans | Switch

