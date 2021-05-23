The Week In Games: Biomutant Is Almost Here

Open-world RPG Biomutant is out this week on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Biomutant was first revealed back in 2017. A lot has happened since then, but finally, after some radio silence had folks worried about its fate, Biomutant is almost here. For those looking to play Saint’s Row: The Third again, it’s out on PS5 and Xbox Series X later this week too. (I’m one of those people.)
Besides Biomutant and Saint’s Row, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, May 24
- Eat Your Letters | Switch
Tuesday, May 25
- King of Seas | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster | PS4, Switch, PC
- Capcom Arcade Stadium | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Saint’s Row: The Third Remastered | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Erica | PC
- Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife | PC
- Biomutant | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Maneater | Switch, PC (Steam release)
- Very Very Valet | Switch
- Strangeland | PC
Wednesday, May 26
- Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards | Switch, PC
- REKT! High Octane Stunts | Xbox One
- Maid of Sker | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Mutazione | Xbox One, Switch
- Pecaminosa | PC
- Skittles | Switch
- Castle Flipper | PC
Thursday, May 27
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Crying Suns | Switch
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | PS4, Switch, PC
- Super Bomberman R Online | PS4, Switch, PC
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister | PC
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Eight Dragons | Switch
- Connect Color Dots: Fun Water Flow Pipe Line Art Puzzle Game | Switch
- Horse Club Adventures | Switch
- Weaving Tides | Switch
- Sumire | Switch
- 32 Secs | Switch
- Mini Car Racing | Switch
- Kontrakt | Switch
- Spy Alarm | Switch
- Cape’s Escape Game 2.5th Room | Switch
- O—-O | Switch
- Fishing Fighters | Switch
- The Longest Road On Earth | PC
Friday, May 28
- Port Royale 4 | Switch
- Eagle Island | Xbox One
- Song of Horror | PS4, Xbox One
- Eight Dragons | Xbox One
- Trenga Unlimited | Xbox One, PC
- Crossbow Crusade | Xbox One, Switch
- Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale | Xbox One
- Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World | PS4, Switch
- 7 Years From Now | Switch, PC
- Beautiful Desolation | PS4, Switch
- Super Arcade Soccer 2021 | Xbox One
- SRX: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- World’s End Club | Switch
- Color Dots Connect | Switch
- Regina & Mac World | Switch
- A Little Lily Princess | Switch
- LOVE- A Puzzle Box Filled With Stories | Switch
- Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset | Switch
- Route Me Mail and Delivery Co | Switch
Saturday, May 29
- Off And On Again | Switch
- Stray Cats Doors2 | Switch
- Strike Daz Cans | Switch
