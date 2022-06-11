🎶Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles—Shredder’s Revenge is—OUT THIS WEEK!🎶

I’m not the biggest TMNT fan in the world, but I can’t lie. That new game featuring 6-player combat and a ton of playable TMNT characters looks rad as hell. I’m excited to play it with some pizza and soda when it releases on June 16 for basically every platform out there.

Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:

Monday, June 13

Jumanji: The Curse Returns | Switch

Tuesday, June 14

Crazy Chicken Xtreme | PS5, PS4

Neodori Forever | PC

The Hand of Merlin | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Wednesday, June 15

Dadish 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Later Daters Premium | Switch

Olli Olli World: VOID Riders [DLC] | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Thunder Kid II: Null Mission | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Ye Old Cribbage Club: A Later Daters Game | Switch

Nemesis Distress | PC

Fire and Maneuver | PC

Thursday, June 16

Autonauts | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Cloud Gardens | Switch

Crazy Chicken Xtreme | Switch

Horgihugh and Friends | Switch

Lines Universe | Switch

Neko Secret Room | Switch

Neon White | Switch, PC

Overlord: Escape from Nazarick | Switch, PC

Perfect Gold: The Alchemy of Happiness | Switch

Redout 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Starship Troopers - Terran Command | PC

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Bass Fishing | Switch



The Gardens Between | PS5

Zorro: The Chronicles | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Skeleton Crew | PC

Friday, June 17