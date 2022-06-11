🎶Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles—Shredder’s Revenge is—OUT THIS WEEK!🎶
I’m not the biggest TMNT fan in the world, but I can’t lie. That new game featuring 6-player combat and a ton of playable TMNT characters looks rad as hell. I’m excited to play it with some pizza and soda when it releases on June 16 for basically every platform out there.
Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:
Monday, June 13
- Jumanji: The Curse Returns | Switch
Tuesday, June 14
- Crazy Chicken Xtreme | PS5, PS4
- Neodori Forever | PC
- The Hand of Merlin | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
Wednesday, June 15
- Dadish 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Later Daters Premium | Switch
- Olli Olli World: VOID Riders [DLC] |PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Thunder Kid II: Null Mission | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Ye Old Cribbage Club: A Later Daters Game | Switch
- Nemesis Distress | PC
- Fire and Maneuver | PC
Thursday, June 16
- Autonauts | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Cloud Gardens | Switch
- Crazy Chicken Xtreme | Switch
- Horgihugh and Friends | Switch
- Lines Universe | Switch
- Neko Secret Room | Switch
- Neon White | Switch, PC
- Overlord: Escape from Nazarick | Switch, PC
- Perfect Gold: The Alchemy of Happiness | Switch
- Redout 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Starship Troopers - Terran Command | PC
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Bass Fishing | Switch
- The Gardens Between | PS5
- Zorro: The Chronicles | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Skeleton Crew | PC
Friday, June 17
- Around the World | Switch
- Barn Finders | Xbox One
- Deep 8 | PC
- Deep Diving Adventures | PS4, Xbox One
- Final Vendetta | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Hidden Objects Collection Volume 2 | Switch
- OMORI | PS4, Switch
- Oxide Roome 104 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Plunder Dungeons | Switch, PC
- Tales of Aravorn: Season of the Wolf | PS4, Switch
- Time Rift | Switch
- Zengeon | PS4