The Week In Games: Yakuza: Like A Dragon Comes To PS5

If you like the Yakuza series but also only own a PS5, then you seem like a strange person. Also, some good news: Yakuza: Like A Dragon releases on PS5 later this week.
I had an extended weekend recently and I almost downloaded Yakuza 0 via Game Pass. I still want to try and play through that series. I know many people suggest starting with Yakuza 0, so maybe the next time I’m looking for a game to play I’ll finally commit and begin my journey through the Yakuza franchise.
Beyond Yakuza: Like A Dragon, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, March 1
- Foregone | PC
- A Gilder’s Journey | Switch
- Gunslugs 2 | Switch
- Teamfight Manager | PC
Tuesday, March 2
- Maquette | PS5, PS4, PC
- Monster Jam Steel Titans | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Harvest Moon: One World | PS4, Switch
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon | PS5
- Ground Zero: Texas - Nuclear Edition | PS4, PC
- Neptunia Virtual Stars | PS4
- PAKO Caravan | Switch
Wednesday, March 3
- Sir Lovelot | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- 3 Out Of 10: Season 1 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Cave Bad | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles | PC
- GraviFire | Xbox One
- Wind Peaks | Switch
- Scrapnaut | PC
Thursday, March 4
- Kill It With Fire | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Mortal Shell | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Everhood | Switch, PC
- Sea of Solitude | Switch
- Ranch Simulator | PC
- Loop Hero | PC, Mac
- Ruinverse | Switch
- Sticky Monsters | Switch
- Give It Up! Bouncy | Switch
- Sea of Solitude: The Director’s Cut | Switch
- Task Force Delta - Afghanistan | Switch
- Pixel Game Maker Series Puzzle Pedestrians | Switch
- Mail Mole | Switch
- Into A Dream | Switch
- Duel On Board | Switch
- Gnosia | Switch
- Forestry - The Simulation | Switch
- Counter Recon: The First Mission | Switch
- Estranged: The Departure | Switch
- SUPER METBOY! | Switch
- The Life And Suffering Of Sir Brante | PC
Friday, March 5
- Postal Redux | PS4
- Asdivine Cross | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- NENA | Switch
- American Wild Hunting | Switch
- Doug Hates His Job | Switch
DISCUSSION
I finished Like A Dragon two days ago and immediately started up NG+. It is my first Yakuza game and is excellent for newcomers.