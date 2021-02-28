The Week In Games: Yakuza: Like A Dragon Comes To PS5

Image : Sega

If you like the Yakuza series but also only own a PS5, then you seem like a strange person. Also, some good news: Yakuza: Like A Dragon releases on PS5 later this week.



I had an extended weekend recently and I almost downloaded Yakuza 0 via Game Pass. I still want to try and play through that series. I know many people suggest starting with Yakuza 0, so maybe the next time I’m looking for a game to play I’ll finally commit and begin my journey through the Yakuza franchise.

Advertisement

Beyond Yakuza: Like A Dragon, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, March 1

Foregone | PC

A Gilder’s Journey | Switch

Gunslugs 2 | Switch

Teamfight Manager | PC

Tuesday, March 2

Maquette | PS5, PS4, PC

Monster Jam Steel Titans | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Harvest Moon: One World | PS4, Switch

Yakuza: Like A Dragon | PS5

Ground Zero: Texas - Nuclear Edition | PS4, PC

Neptunia Virtual Stars | PS4

PAKO Caravan | Switch

Wednesday, March 3

Sir Lovelot | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

3 Out Of 10: Season 1 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Cave Bad | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles | PC

GraviFire | Xbox One

Wind Peaks | Switch

Scrapnaut | PC

Thursday, March 4

Kill It With Fire | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Mortal Shell | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Everhood | Switch, PC

Sea of Solitude | Switch

Ranch Simulator | PC

Loop Hero | PC, Mac

Ruinverse | Switch

Sticky Monsters | Switch

Give It Up! Bouncy | Switch

Sea of Solitude: The Director’s Cut | Switch

Task Force Delta - Afghanistan | Switch

Pixel Game Maker Series Puzzle Pedestrians | Switch

Mail Mole | Switch

Into A Dream | Switch

Duel On Board | Switch

Gnosia | Switch

Forestry - The Simulation | Switch

Counter Recon: The First Mission | Switch

Estranged: The Departure | Switch

SUPER METBOY! | Switch

The Life And Suffering Of Sir Brante | PC

Friday, March 5