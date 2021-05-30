The Week In Games: Another Week, Another Warhammer Game

Image : Focus Home Interactive

As documented before on this site, there are a lot of Warhammer games. Maybe too many? Probably. And here comes another one.



I’m a bit excited for Necromunda: Hired Gun. It looks like a cross between the modern Doom games and some open-world-ish RPG thing. I’ll play that. I don’t know much about Warhammer, beyond yelling SPACE MARINE in an overly British accent. But, I like the shooty-shooty games and this looks like a fun one.

Besides Necromunda, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:



Monday, May 31

Farmer’s Fairy Tale | PC

Cow Catcher | Switch

Tuesday, June 1

Dreamworks Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Wreckfest | PS5

Operation: Tango | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Expansion | PC, Mac

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown | PS4

Necromunda: Hired Gun | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Ghost ‘n Goblins | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Stonefly | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt | Xbox One

Going Medieval | PC

Justin Danger | PC

Wednesday, June 2

Hokko Life | PC

Sludge Life | Switch

Everyday Today’s Menu For The Emiya Family | Switch

Bunny Factory | Xbox One, PC

Dungeon Escape | Switch

Find 10 Differences | Switch

Grand Slam Tennis | Switch

Thursday, June 3

Astalon: Tears of the Earth | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Last Spell | PC

Wing of Darkness | PS4, Switch, PC

Tour de France 2021 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Sunblaze | Switch

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Chaos Wastes | Xbox One

Wing of Darkness | PC

Until We Die | PC

Slipways | PC, Mac

Power of Ten | PC, Mac

Critters for Sale | PC

Chroma Quaternion | Switch

Infinite Tanks WWII | Switch

Mystic Pillars: A Story-Based Puzzle Game | Switch

Wicce | Switch

Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse | Switch

Motif | Switch

Dungeons of Clay | Switch

FreeCell Solitaire Collection | Switch

Basketball Club Story | Switch

Reversi Let’s Go | Switch

Winds of Change | Switch

Friday, June 4

Alphadia Genesis 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Off and On Again | Xbox One

The Persistence | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Griftlands | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PC

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power | Switch

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Astro Aqua Kitty | Xbox One

Garbage | PC, Mac

Skinwalker Hunt | PC

Nature Matters | Switch

Basketball Pinball | Switch

Tiny Lands | Switch

Arcade Arts Academy | Switch

Sweet Bakery Tycoon | Switch

Donuts’n’Justice | Switch

Skellboy Refractured | Switch

Saturday, June 5

Mighty Goose | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Pyre on Fire: Ten Pages | Switch

CAESAR EMPIRE WAR | Switch

Retrograde Arena | Switch

Zombie Raid | Switch

.

