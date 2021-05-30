The Week In Games: Another Week, Another Warhammer Game

As documented before on this site, there are a lot of Warhammer games. Maybe too many? Probably. And here comes another one.
I’m a bit excited for Necromunda: Hired Gun. It looks like a cross between the modern Doom games and some open-world-ish RPG thing. I’ll play that. I don’t know much about Warhammer, beyond yelling SPACE MARINE in an overly British accent. But, I like the shooty-shooty games and this looks like a fun one.
Besides Necromunda, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, May 31
- Farmer’s Fairy Tale | PC
- Cow Catcher | Switch
Tuesday, June 1
- Dreamworks Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Wreckfest | PS5
- Operation: Tango | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Expansion | PC, Mac
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown | PS4
- Necromunda: Hired Gun | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Ghost ‘n Goblins | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Stonefly | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt | Xbox One
- Going Medieval | PC
- Justin Danger | PC
Wednesday, June 2
- Hokko Life | PC
- Sludge Life | Switch
- Everyday Today’s Menu For The Emiya Family | Switch
- Bunny Factory | Xbox One, PC
- Dungeon Escape | Switch
- Find 10 Differences | Switch
- Grand Slam Tennis | Switch
Thursday, June 3
- Astalon: Tears of the Earth | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Last Spell | PC
- Wing of Darkness | PS4, Switch, PC
- Tour de France 2021 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Sunblaze | Switch
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Chaos Wastes | Xbox One
- Wing of Darkness | PC
- Until We Die | PC
- Slipways | PC, Mac
- Power of Ten | PC, Mac
- Critters for Sale | PC
- Chroma Quaternion | Switch
- Infinite Tanks WWII | Switch
- Mystic Pillars: A Story-Based Puzzle Game | Switch
- Wicce | Switch
- Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse | Switch
- Motif | Switch
- Dungeons of Clay | Switch
- FreeCell Solitaire Collection | Switch
- Basketball Club Story | Switch
- Reversi Let’s Go | Switch
- Winds of Change | Switch
Friday, June 4
- Alphadia Genesis 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Off and On Again | Xbox One
- The Persistence | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Griftlands | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PC
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power | Switch
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Astro Aqua Kitty | Xbox One
- Garbage | PC, Mac
- Skinwalker Hunt | PC
- Nature Matters | Switch
- Basketball Pinball | Switch
- Tiny Lands | Switch
- Arcade Arts Academy | Switch
- Sweet Bakery Tycoon | Switch
- Donuts’n’Justice | Switch
- Skellboy Refractured | Switch
Saturday, June 5
- Mighty Goose | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Pyre on Fire: Ten Pages | Switch
- CAESAR EMPIRE WAR | Switch
- Retrograde Arena | Switch
- Zombie Raid | Switch
DISCUSSION
I think I’ll pull the trigger on Necromunda but only after some reviews have hit. It looks Far Cry ish, without being Ubi crafted. Maybe a bit of Borderlands in there too.