Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Culture

The Week In Games: Another Week, Another Warhammer Game

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
1
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: Another Week, Another Warhammer Game
Image: Focus Home Interactive

As documented before on this site, there are a lot of Warhammer games. Maybe too many? Probably. And here comes another one. 

Advertisement

I’m a bit excited for Necromunda: Hired Gun. It looks like a cross between the modern Doom games and some open-world-ish RPG thing. I’ll play that. I don’t know much about Warhammer, beyond yelling SPACE MARINE in an overly British accent. But, I like the shooty-shooty games and this looks like a fun one.

Besides Necromunda, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, May 31

  • Farmer’s Fairy Tale | PC
  • Cow Catcher | Switch

Tuesday, June 1

  • Dreamworks Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Wreckfest | PS5
  • Operation: Tango | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Expansion | PC, Mac
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown | PS4
  • Necromunda: Hired Gun | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Ghost ‘n Goblins | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Stonefly | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt | Xbox One
  • Going Medieval | PC
  • Justin Danger | PC

Wednesday, June 2

  • Hokko Life | PC
  • Sludge Life | Switch
  • Everyday Today’s Menu For The Emiya Family | Switch
  • Bunny Factory | Xbox One, PC
  • Dungeon Escape | Switch
  • Find 10 Differences | Switch
  • Grand Slam Tennis | Switch

Thursday, June 3

  • Astalon: Tears of the Earth | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Last Spell | PC
  • Wing of Darkness | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Tour de France 2021 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Sunblaze | Switch
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Chaos Wastes | Xbox One
  • Wing of Darkness | PC
  • Until We Die | PC
  • Slipways | PC, Mac
  • Power of Ten | PC, Mac
  • Critters for Sale | PC
  • Chroma Quaternion | Switch
  • Infinite Tanks WWII | Switch
  • Mystic Pillars: A Story-Based Puzzle Game | Switch
  • Wicce | Switch
  • Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse | Switch
  • Motif | Switch
  • Dungeons of Clay | Switch
  • FreeCell Solitaire Collection | Switch
  • Basketball Club Story | Switch
  • Reversi Let’s Go | Switch
  • Winds of Change | Switch

Friday, June 4

  • Alphadia Genesis 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Off and On Again | Xbox One
  • The Persistence | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Griftlands | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PC
  • DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power | Switch
  • The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Astro Aqua Kitty | Xbox One
  • Garbage | PC, Mac
  • Skinwalker Hunt | PC
  • Nature Matters | Switch
  • Basketball Pinball | Switch
  • Tiny Lands | Switch
  • Arcade Arts Academy | Switch
  • Sweet Bakery Tycoon | Switch
  • Donuts’n’Justice | Switch
  • Skellboy Refractured | Switch

Saturday, June 5

  • Mighty Goose | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Pyre on Fire: Ten Pages | Switch
  • CAESAR EMPIRE WAR | Switch
  • Retrograde Arena | Switch
  • Zombie Raid | Switch

.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

sixtail
Foxstar loves Bashcraft

I think I’ll pull the trigger on Necromunda but only after some reviews have hit. It looks Far Cry ish, without being Ubi crafted. Maybe a bit of Borderlands in there too.