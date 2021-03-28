The Week In Games: Outriders On The Storm

Image : Square Enix

Outriders, the next big online looter shooter, releases later this week for consoles and PC.

Advertisement

See, the headline is a pun based o n the classic song “Riders On The Storm.” BUT also, there is a deadly anomaly storm featured prominently in Outrider’s intro. So there are really m ultiple layers to the joke, which according to the rules of comedy makes it funnier. Though not as funny as the Snoop Dog remix of “Riders On The Storm.” Few things are funnier than that thing.

Anyway, I’m excited to play more Outriders. The demo was neat and I like People Can Fly shooters like Bulletstorm. So I’ll give this a shot. It’s launching on Game Pass too , so I might as well play it.

Beyond Outriders, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, March 29

Doom 3: VR Edition | PSVR

The Game of LIFE 2 | Switch

Neptunia Virtual Stars | PC

Tuesday, March 30

Disco Elysium : The Final Cut | PS5, PS4, PC, Mac

Kingdom Hearts III | PC

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix | PC

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PC

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PC

C14 | PS5, PS4

I Saw Black Clouds | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Auto Chess | PS5

Narita Boy | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

UnderMine | PS4

Evil Genius 2 | PC

Ballon Girl | Switch

Afterpulse | Switch

TY The Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD | Switch

Aron’s Adventure | PC

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance (DLC) | PC

Wednesday, March 31

Squad Killer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Escape from Life Inc | Xbox One

My Time at Sandrock | PC

Radon Blast | Xbox One

Drive Buy | Switch

Storm Tale | Switch

Rainbocorns | Switch

Thursday, April 1

Outriders | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Dungeons and Puzzles | Switch

Acalesia | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

What Comes After | Switch

Abbie’s Farm for Kids and Toddlers | Switch

Stick Fight: The Game | Switch

Train Station Simulator | Switch

A Long Way Down | Switch

Moorhuhn Kart 2 | Switch

Street Racing: Tokyo Rush | Switch

Good Night, Knight | Switch

OpenTTD | PC, Mac

Friday, April 2