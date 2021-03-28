The Week In Games: Outriders On The Storm

Outriders, the next big online looter shooter, releases later this week for consoles and PC.
See, the headline is a pun based on the classic song “Riders On The Storm.” BUT also, there is a deadly anomaly storm featured prominently in Outrider’s intro. So there are really multiple layers to the joke, which according to the rules of comedy makes it funnier. Though not as funny as the Snoop Dog remix of “Riders On The Storm.” Few things are funnier than that thing.
Anyway, I’m excited to play more Outriders. The demo was neat and I like People Can Fly shooters like Bulletstorm. So I’ll give this a shot. It’s launching on Game Pass too, so I might as well play it.
Beyond Outriders, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, March 29
- Doom 3: VR Edition | PSVR
- The Game of LIFE 2 | Switch
- Neptunia Virtual Stars | PC
Tuesday, March 30
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut | PS5, PS4, PC, Mac
- Kingdom Hearts III | PC
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix | PC
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PC
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PC
- C14 | PS5, PS4
- I Saw Black Clouds | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Auto Chess | PS5
- Narita Boy | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- UnderMine | PS4
- Evil Genius 2 | PC
- Ballon Girl | Switch
- Afterpulse | Switch
- TY The Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD | Switch
- Aron’s Adventure | PC
- The Binding of Isaac: Repentance (DLC)| PC
Wednesday, March 31
- Squad Killer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Escape from Life Inc | Xbox One
- My Time at Sandrock | PC
- Radon Blast | Xbox One
- Drive Buy | Switch
- Storm Tale | Switch
- Rainbocorns | Switch
Thursday, April 1
- Outriders | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Dungeons and Puzzles | Switch
- Acalesia | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- What Comes After | Switch
- Abbie’s Farm for Kids and Toddlers | Switch
- Stick Fight: The Game | Switch
- Train Station Simulator | Switch
- A Long Way Down | Switch
- Moorhuhn Kart 2 | Switch
- Street Racing: Tokyo Rush | Switch
- Good Night, Knight | Switch
- OpenTTD | PC, Mac
Friday, April 2
- Mittleborg: City of Mages | PS4, Xbox One
- Papa’s Quiz | Xbox One
- Welcome To The Adventure Inn | PC
DISCUSSION