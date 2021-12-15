A year ago, many of us had never even heard of NFTs, and Alex Trebek was the only Jeopardy! host most of us had ever known. Well, a lot has changed since then. Relive a time before we knew what a disaster the remastered GTA trilogy would be. Reminisce about how we all got that song from the Ankha porn video in our head for weeks. Shudder once again at the horror of the “Cosby Suite,” and delight anew in the beauty of Fantasian. Here, in order from #10 to #1, are Kotaku’s most-read posts of 2021.



Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Save $930 The 2022 Premium Learn Game Development Bundle Become a game developer

Create your own amazing games and launch them in no time with 130 hours of content on C#, Unity, Unreal, and Blender. Buy for $40 at StackSocial

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

For a more comprehensive look back on the year that was 2021 (which will continue all throughout December) check our Year in Review series here. You can also peruse our picks for the best genre games, hardware, and all sorts of other fun stuff here. Our list of the top games of 2021 can be found here. Kotaku’s GOTY will be crowned in early January, so stay tuned!