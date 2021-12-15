A year ago, many of us had never even heard of NFTs, and Alex Trebek was the only Jeopardy! host most of us had ever known. Well, a lot has changed since then. Relive a time before we knew what a disaster the remastered GTA trilogy would be. Reminisce about how we all got that song from the Ankha porn video in our head for weeks. Shudder once again at the horror of the “Cosby Suite,” and delight anew in the beauty of Fantasian. Here, in order from #10 to #1, are Kotaku’s most-read posts of 2021.
Someone Right-Clicked Every NFT In The Heist Of The Century
CodeMiko Is The Future Of Streaming, Unless Twitch Bans Her First
Final Fantasy Creator’s New RPG Is Out And Painfully Pretty
Animal Crossing’s Ankha Porn Video Becomes Internet Sensation
Human Baseball Player Double Jumps Live On Camera
The GTA Remastered Trilogy Appears To Be Real, And Coming To Switch
Grand Theft Auto V Actors Recreate ‘Lamar Roasts Franklin’ Scene
Cyberpunk 2077 Is Having Its First Good Day
Oh No, Jeopardy’s Other New Host Is Pretty Bad Too
Inside Blizzard Developers’ Infamous Bill ‘Cosby Suite’
For a more comprehensive look back on the year that was 2021 (which will continue all throughout December) check our Year in Review series here. You can also peruse our picks for the best genre games, hardware, and all sorts of other fun stuff here. Our list of the top games of 2021 can be found here. Kotaku’s GOTY will be crowned in early January, so stay tuned!