Grand Theft Auto V Actors Recreate 'Lamar Roasts Franklin' Scene

Screenshot : PlayStation Haven

Grand Theft Auto V, now available across two platform generations with a version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on the way, refuses to die. The game’s latest contribution to the online zeitgeist is the brief scene where side character Lamar Davis roasts protagonist Franklin Clinton, which has become the basis of an exceedingly popular meme.

This morning, PlayStation Haven uploaded a YouTube video featuring Black Jesus star Gerald “Slink” Johnson and Shawn Fonteno reenacting their roles as Lamar and Franklin.

(This is the part where I give voice to the unspoken NSFW warning that accompanies most Grand Theft Auto footage. Viewer discretion advised.)

No one knows how to hurt you quite like friends and family.

While this was the logical end point for the joke format, model swaps and sometimes even amateur voice acting have replaced Lamar with everyone from Kermit the Frog to Yakuza protagonist Kazuma Kiryu over the last few months. Again, many of these videos are NSFW, but there’s just something about Spongebob Squarepants saying “yee yee-ass haircut” that begs to be watched.

It’s hard to pinpoint one key detail or moment that made this scene strike a chord with creators and online audiences. The whole thing is hilarious , which is a huge plus, but Lamar topping off an almost-lyrical rant with a sing-song insult helps too. Personally, I always look forward to Franklin’s bemused “What?!” at the end, especially when Lamar has been replaced by someone as out-of-place as Darth Vader or Snow White.

No matter the case, at least we have one more thing to distract ourselves from Hell World.