Mario Movie Coming To Streaming Service You Actually Have

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been exclusively on NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock for a bit now, but soon it will come to Netflix—a streaming platform people actually use—just in time for the holidays.



Released to mixed reviews in April, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has gone on to become one of the biggest films of the year. It made over $1.3 billion at the box office. While the movie felt like it was “designed in a lab”, it wasn’t all bad! For example, it did bring us Jack Black as Bowser. And that gave us the song “Peaches” which I still sometimes find stuck in my brain all these months later. For those wanting to watch the film again (or for the first time), the popular animated flick is making its way to Netflix in December.



On Thursday, the official U.S. Netflix account tweeted that starting on December 3, you’ll be able to watch Nintendo and Universal’s animated Super Mario Bros. movie on the service in the United States.

This is great news for everyone who doesn’t have Peacock, which is a lot of people. I mean, I have Peacock, but that’s because I share an account with a family member who pays for it. Not everyone has that and not everybody wants to sign up for Peacock where you can watch hit shows like…uh…well…hmmm. Oh, Poker Face is pretty good! And uh…well, I guess the Mario movie is on there, too.



But yeah, Nintendo’s hit film is finally leaping to a platform that hundreds of millions of people have next month and I imagine that will lead to a large influx of new viewers and Mario movie takes in the coming weeks. Get ready everyone.



And of course, if you want to just rent or own the film, that’s an option too. The Mario Movie hit digital stores like iTunes and Vudu back in May of this year. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to listen to “Peaches” again.



