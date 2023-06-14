Universal / Nintendo

Seth Rogen’s experience playing Donkey Kong

“I was given a lot of freedom to make the character my own,” explained Rogen. “They generally told me that Donkey Kong was ‘angry’ and ‘yelling a lot’ and so…most of the direction they gave me was to be ‘angrier’ and ‘to yell more.’

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rogen then said that the character was “fun” and that he would be “thrilled” to return as Donkey Kong in more films and adventures. But, he did add one note: “Maybe give him some pants this time?”

It is odd that Donkey Kong wears a tie, but not pants. Am I thinking about this too much? Probably. But while I’m here thinking about Mario characters and their junk, we might want to give Jack Black’s Bowser some pants, too. Or at least, don’t let Black wear a skin-tight Bowser outfit the next time he shows up on a morning talk show. (Also don’t look at Donkey Kong’s feet…trust me.)

Anyway, here are some more of the behind-the-scenes Super Mario Bros. The Movie videos Universal has posted now that the film is out on DVD and Blu-ray.

Universal / Nintendo
Universal / Nintendo
Universal / Nintendo