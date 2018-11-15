In 2015, Vanillaware announced 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. That was then. Now, it’s 2018, and the game’s Vita version has been canceled.



Set in a world filled with school kids and mecha, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim looks to be another visually stunning game from Dragon’s Crown and Odin Sphere director George Kamitani.

It was previously announced that the PS4 and Vita versions would be localized for the West.

Besides the PS Vita’s cancellation, which certainly makes sense, the game’s release date has been moved from 2018 to TBA. According to an official statement, the developers are working hard to deliver a good quality game and need extra time to focus on the corresponding game hardware.

Atlus, the game’s publisher, offered a deep apology to players for the delay.