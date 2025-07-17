Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

I'm Sad I'll Never Get To Order The Mega Fries

The McDonald's XXL French fries meal was only available in one part of the world for a few short days

By
Zack Zwiezen
Image: McDonald's / Kotaku
Image: McDonald’s / Kotaku

I’ll never get to see the Beatles live. I’ll never get to watch a T-Rex run through the jungle. And now I can add one more entry to my list of “Cool shit I missed out on.” I’ll never get a chance to order and then eat McDonald’s mega fries. The universe is cruel.

Last week, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, McDonald’s celebrated International French Fry Day in a big, big way. Specifically, the regional branch of the famous fast food joint offered customers in the area the McDonald’s Fan Fries Meal. This was a meal dedicated to McDonald’s beloved French fries and it contained a soda, a small order of fries, and a first-of-its-kind XXL French fries container stuffed full of the tasty strips of fried potato.

The XXL French fries container is roughly the size of two extra-large boxes if they were smashed together in some kind of horrible but delicious car crash. The large box seems too big to comfortably hold with one hand, and it can hold an absurd amount of fries. The whole meal cost 10 Malaysian Ringgit, which is roughly $2.35 USD. What a deal!

Image: McDonald's / Kotaku
Image: McDonald’s / Kotaku
“We know how much Malaysians love our fries – it’s never enough! That’s exactly what inspired the McDonald’s Fan Fries Meal,” said McDonald’s Malaysia CMO Chin Mei Lee. “We wanted to create something truly memorable that brings people together over the one item they can never resist. Whether it’s with friends or family, the McDonald’s Fan Fries Meal is our way of saying thank you and celebrating those joyful moments with everyone.”

Here’s the bad news. The Fan Fries Meal was only available in Kuala Lumpur and only from July 11 to July 13. So it’s very likely that 99 percent of you reading this right now never had a chance to get your hands on one of these mega French fry containers. And while it’s possible McDonald’s will bring the Fan Fries Meal to the United States one day, for now, it is as impossible to touch as a dinosaur.

