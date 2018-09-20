Photo: Kotaku

Starting next year, PS Vita shipments will stop in Japan, reports Mantan Web. Sony Interactive Entertainment exec Hiroyuki Oda added, “Right now, I’d like you to consider that there is no PS Vita successor hardware.”



According to Oda, “As for a portable game machine, there is no plans for anything after the PS Vita.” He was quoted as saying that PS Vita shipments will end next year in Japan and that the dwindling hardware releases made it difficult for the Vita to continue.

Released in Japan in 2011, the PS Vita was Sony’s successor to the PlayStation Portable. The Vita found its greatest success at home. But those days, it seems, are drawing to a close in Japan.