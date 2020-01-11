The N64 Controller Is Very Useful At Parties

POP! Gif : Jason Brody ( Twitter

Hello! This week we piss on Conan O’Brien’s house, think about the end of the world, get ready for the Pokemon DLC, watch a weird Nicolas Cage GIF, learn more about video game credits and open a beer with an N64 controller.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

A deep dive into something most people don’t really think about. The end credits of video games are a giant mess and it’s wild reading about it.

Thinking about the end of the world can be weird and sad, but Gita does a great job digging into this topic and how video games handle it.

I feel like if Conan ever hears about this he will laugh about it. “PISS ON ME NERDS!”

Tweets!

I like to think they recorded the whole thing and then got really sad when they saw the promo and it was only part of the song.

Click the tweet and find out which Cage you are!

I’ve never been a fan of the N64 controller, but now that I know I can use it to open bottles... I’m still not a fan. But I respect it more.

News

Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed

What the world, needs now, is more.....Pokemon. No not just for some, but for everyone one of us.

I love the look of this game.

I still want to give this game a try. It looks like the kind of games we once got on PS3 and Xbox 360. I miss those games.

One day I will sit down and play Wargroove. ONE DAY.