Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team Remake Coming To Switch In March

2006 Pokémon roguelikes for the Game Boy Advance, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team Blue and Red, are getting a snazzy makeover for the Nintendo Switch. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX arrives on Switch March 6, with a demo available later today.

One of the best entries in Spike Chunsoft’s longrunning Mystery Dungeon series, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team casts the player as a human transformed into a pocket monster and cast into a world inhabited by Pokémon—a world the player must help save. The player and their partners explore dungeons one step at a time, enemies moving when they do, in true roguelike fashion.

Look for the demo version of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX later today.