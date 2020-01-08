A New Final Fantasy XV MMORPG For Mobile Is Coming

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Square Enix is teaming up with South Korean developer JSC Games and Chinese game maker GAEA Mobile to develop a Final Fantasy XV massively multiplayer online role-playing game for mobile.



Tentatively titled, well, Final Fantasy 15 Mobile, the game has been in the works for a few years. It’s being developed with Unreal Engine 4 and will be published by Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group, Inven reports.

FFXV is no stranger to mobile. Back in 2017, Square Enix released a generically bad Final Fantasy XV-ish mobile game subtitled A New Empire. The following year saw Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition, which was a significantly better effort.

According to Kultur, the upcoming game is set in a parallel FFXV world that takes place right after Noctis begins his journey. The mobile game will feature new, full-scale regions to explore. The developers say they hope to bring the original console experience’s flashy action and graphics to mobile with touch-based controls.



A trailer is expected during the first half of this year, along with concrete release details. According to Enduins (via ZhugeEX), the game will be released in China first. A global release is planned, apparently.