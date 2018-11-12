Image: Mrsaturn241 (Steam)

Last week, it was announced that 75 percent of Final Fantasy XV’s upcoming downloadable content was canceled.



This past spring, it was announced that there were four more DLC episodes, called Ardyn, Aranea, Luna and Noctis. Only Ardyn remains, and it’s slated for March 2019. The others have been killed off. Requiescat in pace.

As Game Spark (via USGamer and DSOG) points out, modder Mrsaturn241 created these “FFXV DLC Memorial” tombstones.

“I could handle the loss of the episodes fairly well, but after hearing that Windows Edition production has concluded, it was like another more painful slap in the face,” wrote Mrsaturn241 on Steam.

“The level building tool and a[n] improved Mod Organizer (that could actually handle the game’s assets) would have been a perfect send off for the many people that were promised these tools when they bought the PC version. Now that the story expansion of FFXV has been harshly curtailed by all these cancellations, at least having the modding tools would be some consolation.”

Image: Mrsaturn241 (Steam)

