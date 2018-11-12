The Detective Pikachu movie finally has a trailer and it’s some pretty wild stuff. There’s tons of hairy Pokémon, and also Ryan Reynolds. I don’t have many strong feelings about Pokémon, but I felt a strange chill come over me as I watched a hyper-realistic looking Pikachu speak with Deadpool’s voice. Okay, I thought, we’re doing this. We’re actually doing this. Which is apparently how the rest of the internet felt, torn between amusement and existential dread. Also, fan art!
First off, Pikachu is a cop:
Folks can’t deal with these real-looking Pokémon:
The 90's Are Back:
True Detective Pikachu
Squirtle is Missing!?
And, of course, there’s fan art!
