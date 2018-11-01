Screenshot: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)

So, Piranha Plant is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Ready yourself for a barrage of jokes.



I’ve already been told I’m on the wrong side of history for not really getting Piranha Plant as a character in Smash, and you know what? It’s fine. Go enjoy your plant, weirdos. I cried literal, real tears over Isabelle in Smash, so I have no room to talk.

No matter if you love it or hate it, it’s really easy to riff on Smash adding a man-eating plant to its roster. I, for one, can’t wait to lose to this freaking house plant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement