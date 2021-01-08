The Fastest Hat In All The West

Gif : No Context Violence

This week we check in some old Fallout 3 questions, rebuild Nancy Pelosi’s garage door, go snowboarding in The Witcher 3, assassinate people in VR, play a canceled Tomb Raider game, and reach for the sky.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Try to think about how you would even BEGIN to explain this to someone in the 1980s.

Witcher 3 Mod Gives Geralt A Snowboard This is VGX Snowboarder, a Witcher 3 mod that lets Geralt climb to the top of a snowy peak and then Read more

Netflix, here’s a great idea for the next season.

I understand why they laughed, but Master Chief and Mario games would have been interesting to see.

Red Dead Online’s latest update is wild.

“And- OH NO! The Invisible Man has entered and is killing Seth Rollins with a ladder.”

This past week has been a giant mess. But it also made this random GameFAQs post from years ago funny.

News

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week