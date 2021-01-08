The Fastest Hat In All The West

This week we check in some old Fallout 3 questions, rebuild Nancy Pelosi’s garage door, go snowboarding in The Witcher 3, assassinate people in VR, play a canceled Tomb Raider game, and reach for the sky.
Try to think about how you would even BEGIN to explain this to someone in the 1980s.
Netflix, here’s a great idea for the next season.
I understand why they laughed, but Master Chief and Mario games would have been interesting to see.
Red Dead Online’s latest update is wild.
“And- OH NO! The Invisible Man has entered and is killing Seth Rollins with a ladder.”
This past week has been a giant mess. But it also made this random GameFAQs post from years ago funny.
- Twitch Will Have A Different Pogchamp Emote Every 24 Hours From Now On
- PlayStation Store Pricing Error Lists Greedfall At £10,000
- A Canceled 2006 Tomb Raider Game Is Now Playable
- The Sinking City Returns To Steam As Legal Battle Between Developer And Publisher Continues
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gets New Abilities But Only If You Disconnect Your Console From The Internet
- Loads Of Graphics Cards Just Got More Expensive
- Slay The Spire Is Being Turned Into A Board Game
- Minecraft Earth Ends This Summer
- Nintendo Buys Canadian Studio Behind Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Strikers
- Breath of the Wild NPCs Appear To Be Based On ‘Advanced’ Miis
Yes! The new Apex mode and additions are pretty fun! I’m a bit disappointed Kotaku didn’t cover it more, but giving Pathfinder (the robot who wants to be everyone’s friend) a noir backstory is INCREDIBLY good lore.
“This a game to you?” “It’s my job! :)” “Oh, a professional...”
“Who sent you? I want a name!” “I want a name too! What is it?”
And also all the other jobs he got fired from.