Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Witcher 3 Mod Gives Geralt A Snowboard

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:the witcher 3
the witcher 3modsssxsnowboarding
Save
Gif: Geralt VGX Snowboarder

This is VGX Snowboarder, a Witcher 3 mod that lets Geralt climb to the top of a snowy peak and then shred his way back down.

Made by Feregorn, it adds a snowboard to Geralt’s inventory, and it works pretty well!

Rounding out the whole thing is the addition of some goggles, the fact you can also equip the board as a weapon and smash dudes with it and that the snowboard isn’t really tied to gravity, so you can ride it up a hill as well as down.

Advertisement

You can download the mod here.

Via PC Gamer

G/O Media may get a commission
13" MacBook Pro With Apple M1 Chip (256GB)
13" MacBook Pro With Apple M1 Chip (256GB)
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION