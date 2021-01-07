Witcher 3 Mod Gives Geralt A Snowboard

Gif : Geralt VGX Snowboarder

This is VGX Snowboarder, a Witcher 3 mod that lets Geralt climb to the top of a snowy peak and then shred his way back down.



Made by Feregorn, it adds a snowboard to Geralt’s inventory, and it works pretty well!

Rounding out the whole thing is the addition of some goggles, the fact you can also equip the board as a weapon and smash dudes with it and that the snowboard isn’t really tied to gravity, so you can ride it up a hill as well as down.

Advertisement

You can download the mod here.