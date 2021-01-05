Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Nintendo Buys Canadian Studio Behind Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Strikers

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo just announced that it has purchased Next Level Games, the developers behind titles like Luigi’s Mansion 3, Luigi’s Mansion Dark Moon and the Super Mario Strikers series.

Nintendo’s announcement says the deal is expected to be concluded in March, and “will serve to secure the availability of NLG development resources for Nintendo”.

To me, I read that and can only see “it is time for more Super Mario Strikers, my dudes.”

NLG’s history of working directly with Nintendo dates back to the studio’s earliest days, when it released Super Mario Strikers on the GameCube in 2005. Other games the Canadian developer has released for Nintendo include Metroid Prime: Federation Force on the 3DS and 2009's Punch-Out!! remake on the Wii.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

batista_thumbs_up
Batista Thumbs Up

2009's Punch-Out!! remake on the Wii”

Quite the lede-burying, that’s their best game!  