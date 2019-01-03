The Capital Wasteland Project, a mod remaking Fallout 3 inside Fallout 4, has been un-canceled. The project’s lead developer had previously given up on it after Bethesda told him he couldn’t re-use audio from the third game. The team has now decided to re-record all of the dialogue themselves.
The Capital Wasteland Project, a mod remaking Fallout 3 inside Fallout 4, has been un-canceled. The project’s lead developer had previously given up on it after Bethesda told him he couldn’t re-use audio from the third game. The team has now decided to re-record all of the dialogue themselves.