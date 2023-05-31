Hover stones, as it turns out, don’t just help with traversal; they’re also effective combat aids.

Like most things in Tears of the Kingdom, once I saw someone pull off something unexpected, my first reaction was: “Well, what else can I do?” And so I started fusing other Zonai Devices to arrows and, lo and behold, it just works!

First up was a Zonai Wing, which expands the range of arrows.

Gif: Nintendo / Kotaku
Then I thought…what about rockets? Once fused, they fly even further. It seems like they might do less damage (or perhaps it’s a bit harder to hit headshots, meaning you’ll trade accuracy for shot range), but it’s far easier to actually strike explosive barrels now.

Gif: Nintendo / Kotaku
You can also attach Time Bombs to lob them over greater distances.

Gif: Nintendo / Kotaku
Tune in next time for another episode of “Holy shit, you can do what now?” in Tears of the Kingdom.