Avowed's Best Magic Wand Will Shock You (And Others)

If your goal in Avowed is to go all-in on the wizard lifestyle, you may have settled on a wand as one of your weapons of choice. That’s a good call, as wands can deal solid damage at range with their rapid rate of fire. One in particular, Minoletta’s Conduit, ups the ante further with fantastic enchantments that increase your attack damage and wand range, letting you hurt foes more while staying even further away, avoiding damage yourself. Here’s what to know about this killer wand and how to find it.

Minoletta’s Conduit passive bonus and enchantments

Minoletta’s Conduit comes with the Shocking Lash passive bonus, which deals +10 percent bonus Shock damage. You don’t need to have a Shock-focused build to benefit from this, as the Shock accumulation happens fairly quickly. This means you get an additional element applied to enemies on top of whatever your main element is (such as Fire).

Minoletta’s Conduit comes with the Charged Missile enchantment, which grants you +5 percent attack damage and +30 percent range when using wands. You can choose one of two permanent upgrades to this enchantment:

Overcharged Missile - Upgrades the attack damage bonus to +10 percent and the wand range bonus to +60 percent.

Detonating Missile - Power Attacks deal moderate Stun damage to all nearby enemies.

Where to find Minoletta’s Conduit

Unlike some unique weapons that have to be found in the wild, Minoletta’s Conduit can be purchased from a merchant named Abritt Porrya, whom you’ll encounter at a shop in the Emerald Stair’s hub city, Fior mes Iverno.

You can find Abritt Porrya in a shop directly north of Fior mes Iverno’s southern entrance. She has quite a lot for sale, but you’re here for Minoletta’s Conduit, which she’ll let go for 3,780. At this point in the game, that price shouldn’t be too steep, so long as you’ve been selling any gems you’ve found and at least some of your unwanted gear.

With Minoletta’s Conduit in hand, you’re now ready to start blasting foes away Hogwarts style. Good luck out there in The Living Lands.

