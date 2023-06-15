Advertisement
Though the item will seem to be unfused, run a bit out of its range; you’ll be able to shield surf with the added benefits of the item, but without it ever breaking. It can, however, unspawn if you move too far away from its original location.

The new glitch SmallAnt shared remedies this caveat by combining Fuse entanglement with standard Fusing. In the clip, he Fuse entangles a rocket Zonai device, then uses Fuse normally to physically attach the rocket to his weapon. Though SmallAnt doesn’t actually use his weapon while jumping, that second step prevents the rocket from “despawning” on the entangled shield. So, those of you with a ton of Energy Cell upgrades like SmallAnt can blast off to the end of time.

You’ll end up high in the air without having to do any plebian walking, running, or climbing, and Beedle will no doubt marvel at your rocket-shield as you gallop across the sky. Everyone wins here.

“IT WORKS ON EVERY VERSION TOO,” SmallAnt said. “I’m callin’ it the pocket rocket.” It’s no flamethrower mecha-penis, but it will do.