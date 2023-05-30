Advertisement

Taluses also have this nasty habit of throwing boulders at you that, depending on how many hearts you have, might easily send you to a Game Over screen. But as cursedtrxhgod demonstrates on TikTok, Link can just straight up Neo those boulders:

Flux Constructs are no match for Ultrahand, Recall, and…Moon Jumping?

Flux Constructs, goliaths made of individual cubes, can also hit pretty hard, and with a single rotating weak point, they typically prove challenging. They often drop a high number of Zonai Charges, so they’re actually a prime opportunity to farm those, and once you see how easy it is to take ‘em down, you’ll never bother with lesser constructs again.

Simply grabbing the Construct’s glowing weak spot with Ultrahand and moving the Right Stick back and forth (it takes a little more effort than pulling apart something you’ve crafted) simply shatters these things.

And if you want to just humiliate them instead? Well, as modern_squid shows on TikTok, just grab other parts of them with Ultrahand and shake ‘em free.

The Flux Construct also has this annoying habit of morphing into different forms, one such is a floating platform which may obscure the weak point. But as kingboozx3 on Twitter shows, just using Recall on the cubes that the Construct shoots at you, you can easily ride to the top.

Lastly, GameSpot’s Max Blumenthal shows off “Moon Jumping,” which uses a number of combined moves like shield surfing, Fuse, and Link’s “bullet time” trick where you aim a bow while airborne. The whole trick is broken down in this Tweet, but just look at this in action:

It’s hard to distill what makes Tears of the Kingdom so engaging and entertaining down to a single thing. Just when you see one cool contraption, you’ll be taken aback by wild combat tactics like the kinds here. Here’s to the next “wait, you can do what?” discovery.