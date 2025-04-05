The Internet Reacts To The Switch 2 Price And Falls In Love With A Mario Kart World Cow As Last Of Us Discourse Revs Up Once Again

Let me get this out of the way first: I’m not a Nintendo girlie. A couple of decades ago, my parents gave me a choice between N64 or PlayStation for my birthday, and I chose the team with the badass bandicoot and didn’t regret it. It wouldn’t be until 2019 that I’d pick up a Switch and still, it wasn’t until the summer of last year, 2024, that I’d put serious miles on it. The slim form factor and enormous game catalog made it a perfect companion for NYC subway trips, picnic hangs with friends, and late-night gaming in bed with a machine that didn’t tire my arms the way the heavier Steam Deck does. It was the platform on which I enjoyed the hell out of a recent replay of Final Fantasy VII, and I was all in for the Switch 2 as I dreamed of a better screen, more processing power, and cool new modes like the long-rumored and now-confirmed mouse mode. - Claire Jackson Read More