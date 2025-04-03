People Are Finally Going Hands-On With Switch 2 And Here's What They're Saying: 'Safe But Substantial'

After Nintendo held its big Switch 2 Direct showcase on April 2, press and content creators around the world had a chance to put the new console through its paces. Attendees were able to play multiple games, including Nintendo’s first-party offerings like Mario Kart World and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, as well as big third-party ports like Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring. From the sound of it, the Switch 2 is exactly what it looks like: a bigger, better version of one of the best video game consoles of all time.

Mouse controls work, but might take getting used to

One of the biggest differences between the Switch and its successor is the inclusion of mouse-like controls. You can turn your Joy-Con 2 controller on its side to use it like a regular computer mouse. Folks who used the tech seem mixed on it, as some came away feeling like it was good but couldn’t match the precision of an actual mouse. Others also pointed out that the form factor of the controllers means that holding them like a mouse can be uncomfortable for extended hours of play.

“The movement [in Metroid Prime 4] felt mostly comparable to any PC FPS I’ve played, though those aren’t usually paired with the lock-on technology Samus still uses in this game. But it did feel fairly natural to aim and look around with the Joy-Con mouse. This was slightly complicated by the fact that the face buttons were now rotated, so finding the right one was less intuitive while trying to scan doors, fire missiles, or activate Samus’ morph ball mode. I felt like I was constantly hitting the wrong button during my demo because of the adjustment.” - Polygon

“Not only is it simple to activate in [cases where you’re switching from traditional controls to mouse controls], but it works remarkably well. And with small pads on the sides of the Joy-Con 2s, I never felt like I was in any danger of damaging the controller, even with aggressive mouse movements like with the wheelchair basketball game Drag x Drive or the newly added Super Mario Party Jamboree mouse minigames.” - Game Informer

“From the very first time I flipped a Joy-Con on its side, I knew using it as a mouse was going to be a problem. Holding a Joy-Con in the configuration required to use it as a mouse forces my hand to contort at an angle that is just off enough to feel awkward. To get at the buttons, my fingers can’t lay in a flat, neutral position like they would on a mouse. They have to curl, forcing my wrist to pivot up in an unnatural position.

It’s not immediately painful, but after moving my arms up and down across the table to mimic powering a wheelchair, I could feel tension shooting up my wrist all the way to my shoulder. After the short demo session, in which I practiced moving the chair and passing and shooting the ball, my right arm burned with an unpleasant sting, and I don’t have a history of carpal tunnel syndrome or other pains of the wrist and shoulder.” - The Verge

“To my shock, the control scheme worked beyond my expectations. My aiming was incredibly precise, as if I really was using a mouse. That’s partially thanks to the fact that the controllers glide across a surface with no hiccups. I was able to quickly take out a room full of space pirates with ease, sending missiles exactly where I wanted them to go with no error. Even if I were to run into trouble, I could pick up the right Joy-con at any time and switch over to traditional gamepad controls without going into a menu to change the settings. It was the kind of video game magic trick that only Nintendo delivers this well.” - Digital Trends

The actual console feels like an upgrade in your hands

At a glance, the Switch 2 might not look like that much of an upgrade from the original. But the folks who held it in their hands say it feels heftier than the first Switch. Over the years, some have criticized the Switch for feeling a bit cheap compared to most premium electronics, and it sounds like Nintendo has made some changes this time around.

“The first time I picked up the Switch 2 to play Mario Kart World, I could already feel that Nintendo is going for a premium upgrade. The system is hefty and sleek compared to the original Switch, feeling more like a pricey piece of tech than a brightly colored toy.” - Digital Trends

“I don’t know what to say, really, other than to get real reductive and say that it is nicer. It’s sturdier in the hands. Joy-cons now attach with powerful magnets, which means that weirdly cheap-feeling loose feeling of the joy-cons on rails is gone. The joy-cons are slightly larger, leading to a better feel in the hand. It generally just feels like a more high-end product - but perhaps more than that, it feels like Nintendo is comfortable with what they’re making here to a level that has a positive impact on the hardware’s presence in the hand.” - VG247

The Switch 2 editions show its power

One of the major selling points for the Switch 2 is that some Switch games will get upgrades on the new system. Some of the hands-on impressions say that games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom were almost a better technical showcase than new games because they put the improvements on full display.

“When playing the enhanced version of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, I could already see massive improvements to the visuals. What used to be a spotty 30 fps and some washed-out tones is now a silky smooth 60 frames and much more vibrant foliage. The graphics improvement feels drastically different from the jump.

A game that was pushing the limits of the original Switch is now a technical showpiece for what the Nintendo Switch 2 can provide to older games that struggled. Faster load times, snappier text boxes, and a more fluid inventory management screen showcase the console’s power benefits to your older Switch library. I thought I would miss the OLED screen on the Switch, but honestly, the LCD with HDR makes everything pop in a meaningful way.” - But Why Tho?

“[The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s] improved framerate was almost surreal to witness after playing it for 100 hours on Switch; it’s like you’re watching a YouTube video of someone jailbreaking it on PC and unlocking its framerate. After decades of lagging behind, it feels like Nintendo has finally caught up to its peers on performance.” - Digital Trends

The games are the Switch 2’s biggest draw

The beefier tech and new gimmicks are all well and good, but everyone says that the games will make or break the system in its first year. Nintendo’s new offerings and updates to old games are pretty enticing, even if everyone is still getting over the sticker shock.

“When you put all of these elements together and actually experience them, they start to feel like a cohesive package — and it becomes more clear why there’s that number 2 at the end of the new console’s name. The Switch 2 isn’t a massive upgrade, and its differences aren’t necessarily obvious at a glance, but Nintendo has been able to put together an initial lineup of games that show what’s possible with its improved hardware. A wild-as-hell new Mario Kart sure gets the point across.” - The Verge

The Switch 2 feels safe but substantial

Ever since Nintendo officially revealed the Switch 2, there’s been concern that it lacks the same experimental weirdness of the company’s previous consoles. For the first time in decades, the next Nintendo platform is pretty much just an iterative upgrade from the last one. Though that criticism sounds well-founded, most people came away believing the Switch 2 is a substantial enough upgrade.

“I get the impression that Nintendo might be vaguely nervous about this. I can see why. Here’s a relatively samey machine, with some relatively samey games - Mario Kart and Metroid are known quantities, and though there hasn’t been a proper 3D Donkey Kong for over a quarter century, playing it I quickly drew parallels to Odyssey. A feeling of the familiar, and of the safe, pervades. If I’m drawing a comparison in Nintendo’s hardware history, I’m thinking about the jump from the Game Boy Color to the Game Boy Advance: it’s iterative, and mostly about things like the display and processing power rather than changing the way you play games forevermore. But that’s okay.” - VG247

“The Switch 2 hardware, at first glance, feels like a stronger second attempt at realizing the original console, with a UI that looks crisper and runs smoothly, and Joy-Cons that are pleasingly larger and feel premium in your hands. Whether that’s a strong enough proposition to convince Nintendo fans to upgrade remains to be seen, but it’s a solid first introduction to what’s next.” - VGC

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5 and will cost $449. If you’re looking to pre-order, Nintendo is making people jump through hoops to do so, and you can probably thank scalpers for that because the requirements are ridiculous.



