Entertainment

New Last Of Us Season 2 Trailer Shows Some Of Part II’s Most Iconic Moments

HBO's live-action adaptation is kicking off its second season in April

The Last of Us
By
Kenneth Shepard
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Dina and Ellie dancing.
Screenshot: HBO / Kotaku

We are rapidly approaching The Last of Us’ second season premiere, and HBO is starting to lift the veil on some of the big revelations we can look forward to. No, HBO’s latest trailer doesn’t get into The Biggest Reveal (if you know, you know), but it does hint at the show’s inclusion of some of the most iconic (and infamous) scenes from the game this season is based on, The Last of Us Part II.

Some of the noteworthy scenes from the game that we see reflected in the trailer include Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina (Isabela Merced) dancing in Jackson before the story’s big inciting incident occurs, Ellie interrogating Nora (Tati Gabrielle) in Seattle as part of her quest, and what looks like Ellie discovering the truth about Joel’s rampage against the Fireflies in Salt Lake City at the end of season one. The last of those is significant because the extent of Ellie’s knowledge about those events is kept a bit of a mystery throughout The Last of Us Part II, and this version of the scene seems to take place in the Jackson settlement they both live in, rather than at the scene of the crime as it did in the game. It’s still unclear if HBO’s series will use the same flashback-driven structure as Part II did, but given that the trailers are showing off quite a bit of stuff, more so than the game did before release (in fact, the game went so far as to fake some scenes for its promotional material to conceal a big plot point), it doesn’t seem like the show is as concerned with keeping certain things a mystery as the game was in 2020.

Check out the full trailer below:

Max

The Last of Us season 2 will premiere on Max on April 13.

 

