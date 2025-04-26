Dragon’s Dogma 2’s New Class Is A Twirling Death Machine
Switch 2 Preorders Open To Pure Chaos And More Of The Week's Top Stories

Culture

Switch 2 Preorders Open To Pure Chaos And More Of The Week's Top Stories

Also, the long-rumored Oblivion remaster finally arrived, and Marvel Rivals support players go on strike

By Kotaku Staff
This week saw a few massive happenings in the world of games. First and foremost, after being delayed to allow Nintendo to take stock of the potential impact of President Trump’s chaotic implementation of tariffs, the company finally kicked off retail pre-orders for the Switch 2 here in the U.S., and the results were chaotic. People struggling to place orders on sites like Walmart’s and Target’s encountered all kinds of errors, confusion, and sometimes even cancelation of orders they thought they’d successfully placed.

Elsewhere, Bethesda finally released The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered after years of rumors and speculation, and Marvel Rivals support players are going on strike. Read on for these stories and more.

Switch 2 Preorders Are Live And Pure Chaos

Switch 2 Preorders Are Live And Pure Chaos

Mario is confused by Switch 2 preorder chaos.
Image: Nintendo / Kotaku

Switch 2 preorders went live online at 12:01 a.m. ET and were every bit the mess some fans feared: pages timing out, error messages that weren’t real, and email cancelations being received just moments after it seemed like orders had gone through. There must be a better way to do these. Not in time for the Switch 2 launch, unfortunately. - Ethan Gach Read More

Bethesda’s Oblivion Remaster Is Out Now On Xbox, PS5, And PC

Bethesda’s Oblivion Remaster Is Out Now On Xbox, PS5, And PC

Image for article titled Switch 2 Preorders Open To Pure Chaos And More Of The Week&#39;s Top Stories
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

After many reports, leaks, and rumors, Bethesda officially unveiled The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. And the $50 remaster is launching today on Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, PS5, and PC. - Zack Zwiezen Read More

41 Stunning Screenshots From The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered

41 Stunning Screenshots From The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered

A Khajiit soldier wears chainmail.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

Though we’ve known it’s coming for a few days now, today Bethesda showed off its fancy new remaster of 2006's The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and it looks spectacular. It’s also out, like, right-friggin-now! If you want to check out the whole reveal, you can do so here. But if you just want to peruse some lovely screenshots we nabbed during the reveal, read on. - Claire Jackson Read More

Marvel Rivals Support Players Are Going On Strike

Marvel Rivals Support Players Are Going On Strike

Luna Snow casts ice magic.
Screenshot: Marvel / Kotaku

Being a support player in a hero shooter is a thankless job. You keep everyone alive, and then your bad teammates still blame you when they run off and die trying to 1v6 the enemy team. Things have gotten so bad in the eyes of some Marvel Rivals Strategist mains that a group of them are going on “strike” by refusing to play the role and instead queueing up to play as tank and damage heroes instead. - Kenneth Shepard Read More

Bethesda Finally Confirms Rumored Oblivion Remaster Is Real

Bethesda Finally Confirms Rumored Oblivion Remaster Is Real

A knight in steel armor stands in front of a demonic portal.
Leaked artwork of the Oblivion remaster.
Image: Virtuous / Bethesda / Kotaku

After years of rumors, leaks, and speculation, Bethesda has finally confirmed the worst-kept video game industry secret of 2025. Yes, we are getting an Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster. - Zack Zwiezen Read More

The Internet Reacts To The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remaster Taking Over Like It’s 2006 Again

The Internet Reacts To The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remaster Taking Over Like It’s 2006 Again

A wizard holds his staff.
Image: Bethesda

The worst-kept secret of the year, Bethesda’s current-gen remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, finally shadow-dropped yesterday and the Xbox-360-era open-world RPG has wasted no time in reminding fans why it was such a hit nearly two decades ago. Complete with refreshed graphics, updated gameplay, and cherished memes intact, Oblivion Remastered is already topping Steam charts and taking players on an Unreal Engine 5-made trip down memory lane. - Ethan Gach Read More

Nintendo’s Already Apologizing For Not Having Enough Switch 2s

Nintendo’s Already Apologizing For Not Having Enough Switch 2s

Mario jumps near a Switch 2.

Switch 2 preorders don’t begin in the U.S. until late tonight (12:01 a.m. ET on April 24), but they’ve already been underway in other parts of the world and even Nintendo has been shocked by the level of demand so far. The company said that, with over 2.2 million fans seeking to preorder a Switch 2 directly from My Nintendo in Japan alone, the demand already “far exceeds” its ability to fulfill shipments to that country at launch. - Ethan Gach Read More

Switch 2 Pre-Orders Are Popping Up On Ebay Already

Switch 2 Pre-Orders Are Popping Up On Ebay Already

Image for article titled Switch 2 Preorders Open To Pure Chaos And More Of The Week&#39;s Top Stories
Image: Nintendo / eBay / Kotaku

Just an hour after Switch 2 pre-orders went live on April 24 in the United States, Kotaku has spotted over two dozen eBay listings for the upcoming Nintendo console. Some are real. Others are actually people making fake listings to throw off bots and scalpers. - Zack Zwiezen Read More

Civilization VII’s Latest Update Finally Feels Like The Game Fans Were Promised

Civilization VII’s Latest Update Finally Feels Like The Game Fans Were Promised

Civilization VII’s Latest Update Finally Feels Like The Game Fans Were Promised
The 4X strategy sequel just got a ton more highly requested features

Disney’s New Lo-Fi Goofy Video Is Hiding A Kingdom Hearts Tease

Disney’s New Lo-Fi Goofy Video Is Hiding A Kingdom Hearts Tease

Disney's New Lo-Fi Goofy Video Is Hiding A Kingdom Hearts Tease
It seems like Goofy’s son Max is a fan of his dad’s multiverse adventure

