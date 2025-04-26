Switch 2 Preorders Open To Pure Chaos And More Of The Week's Top Stories

This week saw a few massive happenings in the world of games. First and foremost, after being delayed to allow Nintendo to take stock of the potential impact of President Trump’s chaotic implementation of tariffs, the company finally kicked off retail pre-orders for the Switch 2 here in the U.S., and the results were chaotic. People struggling to place orders on sites like Walmart’s and Target’s encountered all kinds of errors, confusion, and sometimes even cancelation of orders they thought they’d successfully placed.

Elsewhere, Bethesda finally released The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered after years of rumors and speculation, and Marvel Rivals support players are going on strike. Read on for these stories and more.