Bethesda Finally Confirms Rumored Oblivion Remaster Is Real

After years of rumors, leaks, and speculation, Bethesda has finally confirmed the worst-kept video game industry secret of 2025. Yes, we are getting an Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster.

On April 21, Bethesda’s social media accounts posted a link to a livestream happening tomorrow on Twitch and YouTube. The image for the stream features the Roman numeral IV in front of a man with demonic eyes wearing a steel helmet. The artwork matches up with some leaked Oblivion Remastered art from last week. If you click on the YouTube link you’ll find a stream named “All will be revealed...” So yeah, I think its safe to say Bethesda is about to announce a big new Oblivion remaster.

Tomorrow’s Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remastered stream will start at 11 a.m. EST on both Bethesda’s Twitch and YouTube channels. As of this writing, about 24 hours before the stream is set to go live, nearly 7,000 people are waiting for it.

I expect Tuesday’s Oblivion livestream to not only announce the game’s existence officially, but to also show off gameplay and go over some of the big and small tweaks and changes that have been made to the 2006 open-world RPG. Past leaks and reports indicated that the remake was being built in Unreal Engine and would feature improved combat, stealth, and more.

There’s also a chance that tomorrow is when Bethesda releases the remastered version of its popular RPG. Multiple leakers, insiders, and reports have suggested that the plan for Oblivion Remastered is to shadow-drop it without a lengthy marketing cycle. We’ll find out tomorrow if that’s still the plan.

It’s been a long, leaky road to this official livestream. In 2023, a Reddit user posted about an Oblivion remake. Then later that same year, the RPG remake was mentioned in a leak from the Microsoft / FTC trial. In January, Kotaku verified the game’s existence with our own sources. In March, a report claimed the remastered Oblivion might arrive via a surprise launch. On April 15, screenshots of the remake leaked online. And then on the very next day, the Xbox support account on Twitter confirmed the game was real and coming soon. Needless to say, tomorrow’s announcement won’t be much of a surprise.