Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Switch 2 Pre-Orders Are Popping Up On Ebay Already

People are trying to flip their Nintendo consoles just a few hours after pre-orders went live

nintendo
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Switch 2 Pre-Orders Are Popping Up On Ebay Already
Image: Nintendo / eBay / Kotaku

Just an hour after Switch 2 pre-orders went live on April 24 in the United States, Kotaku has spotted over two dozen eBay listings for the upcoming Nintendo console. Some are real. Others are actually people making fake listings to throw off bots and scalpers.

Suggested Reading

Switch 2 Preorders Are Live And Pure Chaos
Latest PS5 Update Brings Back Retro Themes And Adds Some New Features
The Internet Reacts To The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remaster Taking Over Like It's 2006 Again
This Cool New Retro Console Is A Great Gift For Atari Fans
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Switch 2 Preorders Are Live And Pure Chaos
Latest PS5 Update Brings Back Retro Themes And Adds Some New Features
The Internet Reacts To The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remaster Taking Over Like It's 2006 Again
This Cool New Retro Console Is A Great Gift For Atari Fans
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Earlier tonight, Switch 2 pre-orders went live in North America after being delayed earlier this month due to President Trump’s tariffs. And as you might have guessed, the whole process was a giant shitshow as websites buckled, carts glitched out, and orders were canceled. But some folks did succeed at snagging a Switch 2 pre-order. And within minutes, they were selling them on eBay.

Advertisement

Related Content

Nintendo Switch 2 Preorders: A Complete Guide To Getting Your Hands On One
Nintendo Delays Switch 2 Pre-Orders In Canada Because Of The United States

Related Content

Nintendo Switch 2 Preorders: A Complete Guide To Getting Your Hands On One
Nintendo Delays Switch 2 Pre-Orders In Canada Because Of The United States
Image for article titled Switch 2 Pre-Orders Are Popping Up On Ebay Already
Screenshot: eBay / Kotaku
Advertisement

At 1:10 a.m. EST, just a bit over an hour after pre-orders went live at 12:01 am ET on Thursday morning, I was able to find nearly 30 different eBay listings for Switch 2 pre-orders. Many of these are being sold for upwards of $700 or more. (The Switch 2 is only $450.) The scalpers promise to update you on tracking and send you multiple updates ahead of the Switch 2's June 5 launch.

Advertisement

Of course this isn’t new. The last few console launches have seen people flipping pre-orders on eBay for hundreds of dollars more than retail price. However, this time around I spotted something I’ve not seen before. There are some listings on eBay for Switch 2 consoles that look legit, but if you read the description you see it’s actually people creating bogus accounts and fake listings to allegedly throw off bots and resellers in an effort to make it harder for scalpers to profit from their flipped orders. Interesting! And also, very sad that this is how online shopping works in 2025. I hate it so much!

As always, don’t buy over-priced pre-orders from eBay. Just wait and buy a console at a store when it becomes available and save some money. Plus, you won’t be supporting assholes who flip consoles for a profit and make it harder to buy the things we want.

Advertisement

.