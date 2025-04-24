Switch 2 Pre-Orders Are Popping Up On Ebay Already

Just an hour after Switch 2 pre-orders went live on April 24 in the United States, Kotaku has spotted over two dozen eBay listings for the upcoming Nintendo console. Some are real. Others are actually people making fake listings to throw off bots and scalpers.

Earlier tonight, Switch 2 pre-orders went live in North America after being delayed earlier this month due to President Trump’s tariffs. And as you might have guessed, the whole process was a giant shitshow as websites buckled, carts glitched out, and orders were canceled. But some folks did succeed at snagging a Switch 2 pre-order. And within minutes, they were selling them on eBay.

At 1:10 a.m. EST, just a bit over an hour after pre-orders went live at 12:01 am ET on Thursday morning, I was able to find nearly 30 different eBay listings for Switch 2 pre-orders. Many of these are being sold for upwards of $700 or more. (The Switch 2 is only $450.) The scalpers promise to update you on tracking and send you multiple updates ahead of the Switch 2's June 5 launch.

Of course this isn’t new. The last few console launches have seen people flipping pre-orders on eBay for hundreds of dollars more than retail price. However, this time around I spotted something I’ve not seen before. There are some listings on eBay for Switch 2 consoles that look legit, but if you read the description you see it’s actually people creating bogus accounts and fake listings to allegedly throw off bots and resellers in an effort to make it harder for scalpers to profit from their flipped orders. Interesting! And also, very sad that this is how online shopping works in 2025. I hate it so much!

As always, don’t buy over-priced pre-orders from eBay. Just wait and buy a console at a store when it becomes available and save some money. Plus, you won’t be supporting assholes who flip consoles for a profit and make it harder to buy the things we want.

