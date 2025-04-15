Switch 2 Pre-Orders Reportedly Could Start Next Week In Canada And Soon After In The United States

A reliable video game leaker is claiming that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in Canada will go live on April 23. The leaker also shared information that suggested Switch 2 pre-orders in the United States would start on either April 21 or April 30, depending on the retailer.

Nintendo originally planned to have pre-orders go live in Canada and the United States on April 9. But on April 4, less than 48 hours after revealing the Switch 2's $450 price, Nintendo delayed pre-orders in the United States due to tariffs. Nintendo then delayed pre-orders in Canada and claimed it did so to keep the release of the console synced in both countries.

On April 15, reliable leaker Billbil-kun from Deal Labs posted on social media that they had learned “through some Canadian retailers” that Switch 2 pre-orders are currently scheduled to begin there on April 23, though they also warned that the date could change. The situation with Trump’s tariffs and how they affect the rest of the globe is very much in flux right now, so that makes sense.

About an hour later, the leaker claimed that they had seen information from U.S. retailers that suggested two different possible dates.

According to Billbil-kun, some U.S. retailers seem set to start pre-orders for the Switch 2 console on April 21. Other retailers indicate a date of April 30. Meanwhile, it seems controllers and other accessories will be available to pre-order on April 30 across the board.

My assumption is that the April 21 date is old and no longer the plan. The fact that hardware will reportedly be available to pre-order on the 30th and that some retailers are supposedly going to offer console pre-orders on that same day seems to point to April 30, about two weeks from now, being the day when people in the U.S. will be able to start pre-ordering the Switch 2 console and controllers.

We’ll have to wait and see if these dates are real. I assume Nintendo will be sharing official details later this week if we really are getting pre-orders on April 23 in Canada.

