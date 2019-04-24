Super Mario Maker 2 will be out on Switch on June 28. Nintendo dropped the news today in a tweet, but still hasn’t revealed much else about the game since February’s Nintendo Direct. We learned a ton from that trailer but questions still remain like which characters will be playable.
